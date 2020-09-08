Baxter Regional Medical Center announced that Dr. Geoffrey Dunaway and Michelle Henderson, APRN are now a part of the Baxter Regional Health System. Their clinic, Willow Street Health Center, is a family practice clinic that has served the community for many years, and will now operate as Willow Street Hometown Clinic.
Dunaway graduated from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Medicine and completed his residency in Family Medicine at the Area Health Education Center of Northwest Arkansas in Fayetteville. Dunaway is certified by the American Board of Family Medicine.
Michelle Henderson, APRN graduated with her Masters of Science in Nursing from Missouri State University and is a licensed Family Nurse Practitioner.
Dunaway and Henderson, are currently accepting new patients at Willow Street Hometown Clinic. Current patients at Willow Street Hometown Clinic will not see any change in the quality of care provided by these wonderful providers.
