LITTLE ROCK — Windstream Enterprise (WE), a managed communication services provider, announced recently that Gartner has included Windstream in the Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide report. Windstream was positioned as one of 12 providers in the Magic Quadrant report, published on July 30, 2019.
“We’re honored to be included in this 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant,” said Layne Levine, president at Windstream Enterprise & Wholesale. “Windstream Enterprise’s focus on innovation with our proprietary technology combined with a full range of network and voice solutions will continue to distinguish us in the market.”
OfficeSuite UC has emerged as Windstream Enterprise’s flagship UCaaS product. The company has continued to show its commitment to innovation and enterprise capabilities for the UCaaS product through a series of integrations with leading collaboration and voice assistance applications.
Windstream Enterprise also recently made additional investments in security and compliance for targeted verticals resulting in SOC 2 Type 2 compliance in accordance with Security and Availability Trust Services principles, and a HIPAA and HITECH attestation.
In addition to an extensive UCaaS portfolio, which includes proprietary OfficeSuite UC and contact center services, Windstream Enterprise offers SD-WAN Concierge, Cloud Connect, and a range of complementary network and communications solutions. These offers include integrated network security, access, transport and business continuity solutions that are collectively designed to help businesses increase productivity, improve ROI and win.
Visit windstream.com for more information about services and products.
