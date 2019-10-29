Windstream hosted a ribbon cutting on Thursday, Oct. 24, at the downtown retail location with the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Windstream has expanded their local residential and business services with Kinetic Internet and Kinetic Business. Customers can connect with speeds up to 100 MPBS available. Ring doorbell and Echo Dot products are also available at the downtown location.
Bob Largent, Chamber president said, “We are very pleased to have this Windstream retail center here and the Call Center on Graham Street as it continues to grow. This is an important part of our community and we are thrilled to have Gary and Scott here from Windstream corporate.”
Dottie Hoppis, business sales consultant said, “We have revamped and returned. So we aren’t a new business. We’ve been in Boone County back in the Alltel, Boone County Telephone days. We still have people who have been here for more than 40 years. Turnover is not that big with this company. This is a new store, but not a new company.”
Vice president Kinetic operations Gary Cooke said, “I came here about 18 months ago. I’m responsible for centers across the county. I immediately saw the opportunity here. This location, the call center and technical jobs had gone out, not in and it had continued to shrink. I had this notion there was a good candidate pool here, great people. And we began to invest in it. In the last 90 days we’ve added 40 people. It’s where networks, communities and business intersect — at a place like this. It’s been very successful. It’s been a great investment and the results have been spectacular thus far.”
“Just know we are pleased to have you and know that the business owners and different organizations represented are pleased to have you here, too,” Largent.
Windstream officials wanted to make a donation in the amount of $1,000 to the Rotary, Wonder Willa Park project.
Hoppis said, “This check is going to Rotary in support of the Wonder Willa Park. This equipment will allow children of all disabilities to enjoy the park right along with their brothers and sisters. I’ve always said, it takes a special person to raise a special child and anything we can do to help them, is what we are all about.”
