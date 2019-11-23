Promised Land Zoo is a 74 acre zoo by day and a two-mile drive thru Christmas light display by night. Located on Shepherd of the Hills in Branson, Missouri guests can enjoy musical trees, Cinderella’s carriage, Elves gift shop, Santa and his reindeer and feed the animals during a Santa, VIP tram tour.
The “Let There Be Lights” LED display is open from 5:30-11 p.m. each night through Jan. 2. Basic admission is $10 a person which includes the two-mile drive thru display, Candy Land Courtyard, Living Nativity Petting Zoo, gift shop, and food access, Animal Adventures Building and a dancing tree display. LED light displays of traditional Christmas scenes also include turtles, alligators, camels, and other zoo animals.
Promised Land Zoo was founded by Jeff and Diane Sanders and their five children when they moved down from Chicago in the early 90s to a small farm Eagle Rock, Missouri. For much of the 90s, the farm was utilized as a breeding facility for select rare and endangered animals until the Sanders Family moved to a farm that was specifically built for these efforts in 1997. At that time, the Sanders decided that it would be great to open the gates and share all their animals with the public and Promised Land Zoo was born.
Since that time, the park has grown and changed over the years to incorporate many endangered animals as well as many rescued animals that needed a forever home. In 2012, the Sanders decided to build a new adventure in Branson. They founded Branson’s Promised Land Zoo to focus on preservation of the animals, interaction with animals, and education about the animals to the thousands of visitors that come to the park annually.
Jolee, Santa’s jolly little brother is often the tram driver and full of enthusiasm and corny, but funny jokes. His extensive knowledge of the animals makes the ride very interesting and entertaining. In the heated, comfortable bus, small windows can be opened and the animals come up to the windows and take the provided pellets right from an open palm of the hand. Jolee also provided instructions when particular animals wanted to be fed from the fingertips.
The bus has spotlights on both sides to help guests see the shy animals staying back in the shadows of the trees. Kids and adults squealed and giggled with delight as the animals loved getting close to the bus. Live deer, antelope, camels and wild mountain sheep are the stars of the show and available to feed and pet as part of different packages offered to guests on the tram tour.
A raccoon was spotted inside an enclosure with some of the animals trying to get him to move along — with the attitude “this was their show.”
Pictures with Santa, hot cocoa and popcorn complete the evening for a fun Christmas outing. See the Promised Land Zoo at 2751 Shepherd of the Hills Expy, in Branson. Visit PLZoo.com or call (417) 337-9453 for more information.
