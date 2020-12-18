Harrison Police are once again reminding holiday party goers to arrange sober transportation if they plan to consume alcohol.
This holiday season, the HPD will partner with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to make all drivers aware of the dangers of drinking and driving.
Before traveling to holiday festivities or on seasonal vacations, make sure you plan for a sober designated driver before you enjoy an alcoholic beverage. This holiday season, and every day, remember: “Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving,” a press release said.
The enhanced traffic patrol saturation runs from Friday, Dec. 18, through the first of the new year.
According to the NHTSA, 10,511 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes in 2018. On average, more than 10,000 people were killed each year from 2014 to 2018 — one person was killed in a drunk-driving crash every 50 minutes in 2018.
This holiday season, the HPD and NHTSA urge drivers to designate a sober driver before heading out for the evening. If you plan on drinking, plan on not driving. Doing so could change your life, not to mention the lives of your passengers, of pedestrians, or of other drivers and passengers nearby.
If you’re the designated driver, make sure you keep that promise of safety to yourself and your passengers. Stay hydrated with water and other non-alcoholic beverages. Support other designated drivers, too. It can be a long night, but people are counting on you, not to mention the other drivers, passengers and pedestrians on the street. Take the role of designated driver seriously — people are relying on you.
Authorities encourage everyone to party with a plan. Before heading out, it’s vital make that plan in advance. Be honest with yourself; you know whether you’ll be drinking or not. Some ideas to follow include:
• Remember that it is never OK to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride service to get home safely.
• If you see a drunk driver on the road, notify police as soon as possible.
• If you have a friend who is planning to drive after drinking, take the keys away and make arrangements to get your friend home safely.
