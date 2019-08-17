A Boone County Sheriff’s deputy took matters into his own hands Thursday afternoon when he saw a male subject apparently beating a woman with a crutch near the Bypass in Harrison.
Boone County Sheriff’s Capt. Tom Smith said Deputy Anthony Barber was driving through Harrison about 3 p.m. Thursday when he saw a man holding a crutch standing over a woman on the ground near the intersection of the Bypass and 3rd Street.
Smith said Barber stopped and confronted the man, identified as 31-year-old Tyler Anthony Mathews of Harrison. While trying to take him into custody, a struggle ensued and they both went to the ground.
About that time, some citizens on motorcycles drove past and stopped to help Barber. They were able to secure Mathews.
But also about the same time, another passerby called the Harrison Police Department to report some bikers had an officer on the ground, a daily log shows.
Harrison Police Chief Chris Graddy said no HPD officers had checked out at that location, but officers were dispatched immediately to be safe.
Smith said Mathews was in custody when the HPD officers arrived on scene, but the response was appreciated.
Smith said Mathews had apparently been hitting the woman with the crutch. She used it due to a previous injury.
The woman, who wasn’t identified, was taken to North Arkansas Regional Medical Center by ambulance, where she was treated and released, Smith said.
Mathews faces charges of aggravated assault and resisting arrest, records show. He was still being held Friday afternoon in the Boone County Jail, but officials say he was being held without bond.
