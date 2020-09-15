MARSHALL — Searcy County Sheriff Kenny Cassell said surveillance cameras installed around a residence in Leslie led to the arrest of one man and the search for another subject was still ongoing Monday.
Cassell said Searcy County Chief Deputy Dewayne Pierce was contacted by a Leslie resident concerning a burglary at their residence on Yorkshire Road in Searcy County in late July.
The resident told Pierce that someone entered the property and stole merchandise. Pierce then suggested that surveillance cameras be installed around the property for identification and security purposes.
During the week of Aug. 26, the homeowner again reported a burglary at the same address. However, surveillance footage showed two individuals and a vehicle, Cassell said.
Those individuals could be seen walking to and from the residence with property from inside on two different occasions. The images show a vehicle backed into the property and stolen property is being placed into the vehicle by the two people.
After identifying the vehicle, deputies traced it back to Justin Echols, 38, of Leslie, who is currently on felony probation, Cassell said.
Pierce applied for and obtained a search warrant. On Sept. 9, Pierce, two other deputies and an agent with Arkansas Community Corrections executed the search warrant at a residence on Fifth Street in Leslie.
During the search, deputies came in contact with a female unrelated to the burglary and theft. The female was detained, but released later during the search.
Officers entered the residence and located Echols. Officers read Echols his rights and the search warrant was executed.
“While standing in the living room of the residence, deputies saw a large wood frame that contained a quilt with eagles on it, which was one of the items stolen from the residence on Yorkshire Lane in Searcy County,” Cassell said in a statement.
Echols was placed in custody and escorted to the Searcy County Detention Center where he was booked and processed for two counts of residential burglary and theft of property.
As the search of the residence continued, numerous property items were located that belonged to the homeowner. Also located by deputies and ACC agents, was packaged methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, cash, plastic baggies, marijuana, marijuana seeds, smoking devices and a crossbow.
In an interview Sept. 9, Echols admitted to entering the residence in question, and stealing property from within, Cassell said.
Echols also faces charges of two counts of residential burglary, theft of property, possession of meth or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession to ingest meth/cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a schedule VI narcotic, Cassell said.
Records show Echols was still in custody Monday in the Searcy County Jail. Cassell said Arkansas Community Corrections has also placed a probation hold on Echols.
