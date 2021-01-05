I love new beginnings. A clean slate that can be filled with inspiring ideas, creative concepts, tantalizing thoughts and daring dreams. A brief moment in time where hope runs rampant and negative vibes are forbidden entry. New beginnings are especially exciting when the slate is being filled with ideas of how best to help others. Welcome to Camp Jack!
At some point dirty details like money, politics and regulations will raise their ugly heads – but not today. Today is about allowing imagination and possibilities to run unbridled. This is where you come in. As Camp Jack will belong to you, we need your ideas on how to make it better.
Being home to the Jack Williams Veterans Resource Center, Camp Jack will certainly focus on the needs of the brave men and women who defended our freedoms, but the facility is being designed for use by the entire community. Current plans include having a museum showcasing local military history. There will also be classes on a variety of things like computers, cooking, nutrition, writing, art and pottery. Of course, all these will be open to the public.
We plan to have an “Oral History” program that will record the precious experiences and memories of not only veterans, but anyone who wishes to participate. Our meeting rooms, ball room and kitchen will be available for public use. We will also invite clubs such as the Boy and Girl Scouts, 4-H and FFA to use our facilities and call Camp Jack home. It will serve as the perfect place for pancake breakfasts, potlucks, parties and wedding receptions.
One of the wishes of the Harrison School Board when transferring the land to the city was that the facilities continue to be available for use by the students. We couldn’t agree more. Plans are already underway to develop programs for students at Camp Jack and make the facilities available to them for events such as proms, dances and award ceremonies.
One idea that seems to be gathering momentum is putting a small, old-fashioned malt shop in our military store. What is more patriotic than a slice of delicious apple pie and a creamy, thick shake? Unlike military service organizations, you do not have to be a veteran to be a member of Camp Jack. We are a community based, non-profit organization open to the public and limited only by our imagination and resources.
To turn Camp Jack from an idea into a reality, there are still some significant hurdles to clear. However, none of this prohibits us from dreaming big dreams, making plans and filling our slate with great ideas on how to repay the enormous debt we owe our brave veterans and to provide a place that will serve the community well for generations to come.
So you are invited. Let your ideas be known either on our Facebook page at campjackvrc or at the email address provided below. It’s a new year and a new beginning. Let your voice be heard!
Matt Russell is a USMC Vietnam combat veteran, president of the Jack Williams Veteran Resource Center and Commander of the Boone County Disabled American Veterans. Matt can be reached at russell1634@gmail.com or at Camp Jack, P.O. Box 612, Harrison, AR 72602.
