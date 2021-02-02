The other day my sister and I were discussing the craziness of this past year and what a mess our country seems to be in right now. Like so many, I felt frustrated and helpless that there was nothing I can do to fix it. I’ve always had a hard time accepting that good ideas, common sense and hard work does not always win the day. Then she reminded me of a quote from Dr. Martin Luther King, “If I cannot do great things, I can do small things in a great way.”
I found comfort and calm in Dr. King’s words. Yes, we all want to do great things to make the world better. Putting an end to the destructive political divide, eradicating deadly diseases, creating great jobs and resolving our homeless and immigration challenges are only a few of our country’s problems we all would like to fix. Yet you and I do not have the resources or power to do any of this. All we have is our vote and even the value of that has been brought into question recently. In short – you and I cannot do great things. Or can we?
A few years ago when I started volunteering with the DAV helping local veterans, it was primarily to relieve the boredom of retirement and maybe do a touch of good for my brothers and sisters in arms. Little did I know that the person I was helping most by volunteering was me. I found that by helping others, I felt better about myself. The tears, smiles and handshakes of gratitude made my world a better place. Suddenly, I had all these new friends of great character with amazing stories. Nothing in my past successes as a businessman could rival the rewarding feeling I got working for these remarkable warriors and their families.
For example, last week I went shopping and delivered groceries for a Navy veteran and his wife, both of whom have a hard time getting around. I knew she has a sweet-tooth for chocolate, but it was not on her shopping list. I bought some and stashed in in the bottom of one of the bags. Driving home, I imagined her smile when she found them. I did a small thing in a great way.
The purpose of sharing my discovery is to ask you to give serious consideration to volunteering some of your time at Camp Jack. You too can experience the tears, smiles and handshakes of gratitude. All these new, amazing friends and rewarding experiences are waiting for you. If you are not able to donate time, then please consider donating food, furniture, wheelchairs, medical equipment, winter coats and even some spare cash. If interested, please contact us at the address listed below.
Camp Jack is a great opportunity for you to do small things in a great way and who knows – maybe if we do enough small things greatly, together we can end up doing great things.
Matt Russell is a USMC Vietnam combat veteran, President of the Jack Williams Veteran Resource Center and Commander of the Boone County Disabled American Veterans.
Matt can be reached at campjackvrc.pres@yahoo.com or P.O. Box 216, Harrison, AR. 72602.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.