There’s a building in Harrison that has probably witnessed more local history and touched more lives than any other. Today it lies empty, in disrepair and without purpose. It doesn’t even have its own address and currently serves only as a target for vandals.
I’ve gotten to know this building intimately this past month. I’ve spent countless hours inspecting every nook and cranny. As I walked down its halls and through the amazing rooms, I thought at times I could hear echoes of sergeants barking out orders, the engines of artillery vehicles turning over and the laughter of school children. Yea, I am a sucker for history and make no apologies.
I recently had the distinct honor of touring this building with one of its earliest occupants. Now in his 90s, Rex Brazell was still a pup when the building was first constructed during World War II. His older brother was of age and served with 142nd artillery who called this building home prior to being sent off to war in Europe. During the Korean War, the unit had been reclassified as the 936th Field Artillery Battalion. Rex was its Command Sergeant Major and his brother Commanding Officer. The members of the 936th distinguished themselves in battle. Stars and Stripes called them the shootingest, nonsalutingest unit in Korea. They returned home to Harrison, heroes.
Rex’s eyes lit up upon entering in the building he served in 70 years ago. He remembered exactly where everything was and talked at length about the great guys he served with. I was sad when the tour ended as when Rex walked out the door, so did an important part of our past.
The proud military history of this building flourished until a new Armory was built near the airport. Luckily, the building found a new, worthy purpose – feeding and educating our children. As part of the Harrison Junior High School, the building was home to its cafeteria, computer rooms, shop and art classes. On the walls throughout the building are the student’s brush strokes, scribbles notes, chalkboards and abandoned wires that once inspired creativity and learning. When the children left for newer classrooms, the building became silent and forgotten.
But now another worthy purpose for this building has been found as home to the Jack Williams Veterans Resource Center. I met with numerous contractors researching what it would costs to make it functional and bring the building back to its glory days. Without exception, each one shared fond stories of having gone to school there or how their father or grandfather talked so proudly about having served in the building. I found this true of most every person I talked to who grew up here. There is little doubt that this building represents the best of our community’s history and in some way, most everyone is tied to it.
Coming up with the funds to repurpose this building once again is challenging, but worth the effort. There is still some legal work to be done before Camp Jack gets possession, but it looks promising. Mayor Jackson and the Harrison City Counsel have been very supportive of this endeavor. Keep your fingers crossed.
So if you’re ever driving down Pine Street just south of the Youth Center, look for a building with amazing architecture and a barrel shaped roof. Give it a salute honoring its decades of great service to our community. If you roll down your window, drive slowly enough and the wind is just right, you might hear some faint, lingering echoes of history.
Matt Russell is a USMC Vietnam combat veteran, President of the Jack Williams Veteran Resource Center and Commander of the Boone County Disabled American Veterans.
Matt can be reached at russell1634@gmail.com or at P.O. Box 632, Harrison, AR 72601.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.