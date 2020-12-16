At a dollar store in town you can get a three box pack of Cracker Jack® (candied peanuts, popcorn and a prize in each) for $1. For the same price, annually, the Harrison City Council will offer to rent the old junior high cafeteria building (aka the Old Armory) to local veterans for use as the Jack Williams Veterans Resource Center, Inc., or “Camp Jack,” for a year.
That is according to a lease agreement presented to the city council’s Resources and Policy Committee chaired by council member Bill Boswell last week.
The initial term of the lease shall be for a period of 10 years, beginning on Jan. 1, 2021, and continuing until Dec. 31, 2030, unless earlier terminated or extended by the parties as more fully described in the agreement.
Other terms stated in the draft of the document:
Parties may elect to extend the initial term by mutual agreement which shall be in writing. Should either party desire to extend the initial term, the process shall be as follows: the party wishing to extend shall give notice in writing to the other party on or before June 30, 2030. The parties thereafter may negotiate to reach a mutually satisfactory agreement. Parties are under no obligation to extend the initial term.
Rent for the initial term shall be $1 per year. Lessee shall pay lessor $10 upon the signing of this agreement as an advance of 10 years’ rent. As additional consideration, lessee shall be responsible for maintenance, repairs and any improvements to the property being leased as more fully described in this lease.
The lessee shall not have the right to sublease the property unless the lessor gives its approval in writing.
During the initial term, the lessee shall have a duty to perform all maintenance on the property including, but not limited to, the structural components of the building, electrical, plumbing, HVAC system(s), and the roof. The lessee shall also be responsible for all cosmetic maintenance of the property, including keeping the building clean and maintained and keeping any grounds with the property mowed and brush cleared, ensuring that it meets lessor’s standards as outlined in the lessor’s property maintenance ordinance. The lessor shall not be responsible for any maintenance on the property during the initial term.
The lessee shall not perform any alternations, additions, or improvements on the property without written consent of the lessor. All alterations shall be performed in a workmanlike manner and shall not diminish the value of the property.
The lessor shall pay all taxes on real property. The lessee shall pay all taxes on its personal property.
The agreement goes on to require the lessor to maintain insurance on the property. It shall pay for utilities, except during the initial term of the agreement. The agreement also allows the lessor to use the storage shed during the initial term.
There is a default clause in the agreement that states: If lessee should fail to perform any obligation under this agreement, and it is not corrected for a period of 60 days after lessee receives written notice of the same, lessor shall have all rights available under the law, including eviction of lessee and cancelling this agreement.
The agreement was drawn by city attorney Grant Ragland.
While the committee was pleased with the terms and is eager to send it to the full council to be approved, it was pointed out that the deed to the property has not yet been transferred from the Harrison School District to the city. Technically the city does not have ownership. The land survey required for the title transfer is still incomplete and the city has not closed on the property, said Mayor Jerry Jackson. He said the draft was brought to the committee’s attention Thursday for discussion purposes and to make sure it was acceptable.
Boswell said he thought the body of the document was fine, though some language in one section of the agreement needs to be clarified. However, after learning of the status of the transfer of the property, he recommended tabling the matter until everything was completed.
Committee members readily approved.
Council member Mitch Magness also serves on the Harrison Board of Education. He had abstained from voting when the council agreed to the property transfer last month. He commented Thursday that of all the things during his time on the school board he has been most impressed and is looking most forward to this happening. He said he has had many veterans come to him and say “‘it’s going to be great to have a home.’” They are going to take that building and turn it into a truly veterans area. They are going to have Boy Scout meetings in there. “The fact it was an armory for many years, it warms my heart to see those people go back to that building.”
Council member Joel Williams noted that he reported to the armory when he was in the service.
Called “Camp Jack,” the center is named to honor Harrison native Jack Williams who was awarded the Medal of Honor for his heroic actions as a Corpsman during World War II at the Battle of Iwo Jima. He repeatedly exposed himself to enemy fire while tending to wounded Marines saving many lives. Even after being wounded himself, Jack Williams continued to help the injured at the cost of his own life. It is this selfless service to others that Camp Jack hopes to emulate.
The purpose of this center is to bring access to all federal, state and local resources that assist veterans under one roof, thereby significantly reducing much of the red tape and delay veterans currently face when attempting to get help.
Camp Jack is designed to provide a wide variety of services to the roughly 10,000 veterans and their families living in Boone and surrounding counties. These services will include quick and easy access to knowledgeable people such as trained veteran service officers who can help expedite VA claims and patient advocates who will assist veterans in receiving proper medical care. The center will also provide short-term financial assistance as well as helping build handicap ramps and making other safety improvements to veterans’ homes. There will be a medical equipment department where wheelchairs and other essential medical equipment will be repaired and given free to veterans. There will also be a clothing and food bank as well as job assistance.
The founders and board members of this new non-profit are DAV Commander Matt Russell, president; VFW Commander Michael Alsobrook, vice president; American Legion Commander Lonnie Anderson, treasurer; VFW Quartermaster Callie Mondy, secretary; and James Mondy, chairman of the Veteran Assistance Committee.
