I am very stingy with the word hero. The overuse of this word has diminished its meaning for those who truly deserve this esteemed title. Sorry, but not every veteran, first responder, teacher and medical worker is a hero. Being able to hit a ball 450 feet, slam dunk, act or sing a song well does not make you one either. The hero worship we pay celebrities of little character is appalling and severely misdirected.
A hero is usually defined as someone who is admired or idealized for courage, achievements or noble characteristics, but for me this definition is missing some intangible quality that truly sets these remarkable people apart. I can’t find the words to explain precisely what that quality is - but I know it when I see it.
I recently saw it in two people. Neither wore a uniform nor fought on a battlefield. They never received a medal for bravery, even though their courage is obvious. Their remarkable achievements go unnoticed, as do their noble characteristics, which we should all attempt to emulate. One is a mother and the other is a wife.
When her son joined the Army and went off to war in Iraq, this mother was naturally filled with both great pride and worry. She rejoiced when he came home safe, got married and had a baby girl. He had gone to Army doctors several times complaining his legs didn’t feel right. They dismissed his complaints as PTSD. As the symptoms worsened, he was finally diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. This disease quickly ravished his body leaving him unable to care for or even feed himself. His wife couldn’t handle the situation and left him.
When our other hero married her husband, he was working on a drilling rig in the Gulf of Mexico making good money. They had a beautiful home and life was great. Then the Deepwater Horizon drilling rig caught fire shutting down all drilling operations in the Gulf. With his job gone they lost their home and ability to support themselves. It was also about this time that his health started quickly deteriorating. This once proud Marine Vietnam veteran now has advanced dementia and other severe health problems that require constant care.
Instead of turning their backs and letting others deal with these impossible situations, this mother and wife stepped up. Both quit their jobs to take care of their loved ones. Because they can’t work, money is very tight and they barely survive. First thing in the morning, they change their loved ones diapers and then fix some soft food which they have to carefully handfeed. They are consistently busy taking temperatures as both are prone to infections which could be life-threatening. They are also repeatedly wiping away drool and making sure airways are clear. What little spare time they have is spent making doctor appointments or trying to arrange for someone to help carry their son and husband to their car so they can get them to doctor appointments.
Every morning they wake up tired as they seldom get a full night’s sleep tending to the needs of their patients. Then they do it all over again without ever getting a break. This mother and wife have put their personal lives and needs on hold and dedicated themselves completely to the care and well-being of their beloved veterans.
This alone is enough to be greatly admired, but what makes them both truly exceptional is that I have never once heard a complaint or self-pity. They always seem to have a smile, are in good cheer and talk so lovingly about their son and husband not as a burden, but with great pride and love. Both are truly humble and do not see what they are doing as anything special. It just needs done – so they do it the best they can.
These two women are my heroes. They have the courage, achievements and noble characteristics the dictionary describes, but also possess that intangible quality that is beyond definition. Every hour of every day they lovingly put the needs of others before their own. They are the Ozark’s own Mother Teresa and Florence Nightingale. They inspire me to want to be a better person.
Matt Russell is a USMC Vietnam combat veteran, President of the Jack Williams Veteran Resource Center and Commander of the Boone County Disabled American Veterans.
Matt can be reached at russell1634@gmail.com or at Camp Jack, PO Box 612, Harrison, AR. 72602.
