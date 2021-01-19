It seemed only yesterday that a proud young man was walking, with some difficulty, across the finely manicured lawn of one of our nation’s more prestigious universities. He was wearing his finest (and only) tweed jacket hoping to impress on the first day attending the college of his dreams. He tried hard not to limp, but his wooden leg didn’t fit right and every step was painful.
To his delight, a beautiful coed with a smile that would melt any man’s heart came strolling by. A simple hello turned into a conversation that quickly evolved into serious flirting. Thinking his luck had finally changed, he suggested dinner and she quickly accepted. Then she asked why he was limping. He told her he had been in the Marine Corps and lost a leg in Vietnam. Her eyes turned dark, anger enveloped her face and she took a couple steps back.
“I wish you would have died over there,” she shouted venomously and stormed away.
When this proud young man, now well into his 70s, told me this story a couple days ago, I could hear the pain of that memory in his voice. He insisted that after half a century it didn’t bother him anymore, but how could it not?
Which brings up a question for which I’ve yet to find an answer. In the 1940s, this nation celebrated returning World War II warriors with endless parades, parties and admiration. They were even given the title “The Greatest Generation.” Ten years later, when our Korean warriors returned, no one seemed to notice this “Forgotten Generation.” Ten years after that, when Vietnam warriors arrived back on American soil, they were despised, persecuted and spat at becoming “The Rejected Generation.”
So what happened to our society during those 20 years? We proudly answered our country’s call just like World War II veterans did. We fought just as hard, were just as brave, bled the same and far too many died in service to their nation. Yet much to our surprise, we were welcomed home with only with anger. We tried to get on with our lives only to be forbidden jobs and a respected place in society. When we turned to our government for help with wounds, mental issues, jobs and the benefits we were promised, we were rejected yet again.
This past week, I visited with three of those rejected warriors who were once proud young men full of dreams and hope. The first was an Army “Air Cav” veteran who was in Vietnam during some of the worst of the fighting. His old trailer has no heat, no skirt and he’s using a burner on his stove to make it through the freezing nights. He also doesn’t have a bathroom large enough for his wheelchair which makes taking a shower or using the toilet a dangerous adventure. Not long ago he slipped and split his head open. Luckily, many hours later, someone happened to drop by, got him bandaged and stopped the bleeding.
The second was a Marine veteran to whom I was delivering groceries. Due to his medical needs and mental issues, his devoted wife can’t leave his side long enough to get to the grocery store and hasn’t been to town since before Thanksgiving. hey live in a shack without proper heat or plumbing. Due to her medical issues, she can’t carry the trash to the road for pick-up, so several months of stinking garbage is stacked up outside their front door.
The third was a decorated Marine who has severe dementia and lives alone. Although he has seen and talked to me a dozen times these past few months, he had no idea who I was. There are knives hidden all around his apartment in case the Vietcong attack. Neighbors have often found him wondering the street lost and unable to find his apartment, even though he was only 20 feet from his front door.
I can’t help but wonder what these proud young men’s lives would be like today if they had never been sent to war or rejected by their country. I saw a statistic the other day that over two-thirds of all Americans who fought in Vietnam have already died. There’s nothing we can do for them, but about the one-third that are still alive?
Do we devote our time, energy and money getting them the help they deserve and allow them to live out the balance of their lives with a bit of comfort, dignity and respect or are we going to ignore and reject them one last time? Seriously – what are you going to do?
Matt Russell is a USMC Vietnam combat veteran, President of the Jack Williams Veteran Resource Center and Commander of the Boone County Disabled American Veterans.
Matt can be reached at russell1634@gmail.com or at Camp Jack, P.O. Box 612, Harrison, AR. 72602.
