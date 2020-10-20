Local veterans are one step closer to having their own center. A new, non-profit organization called the “Jack Williams Veterans Resource Center” was announced today. The purpose of this center is to bring access to all federal, state and local resources that assist veterans under one roof, thereby significantly reducing much of the red tape and delay veterans currently face when attempting to get help.
Called “Camp Jack,” the center is named to honor Harrison native Jack Williams who was awarded the Medal of Honor for his heroic actions as a Corpsman during World War II at the Battle of Iwo Jima. He repeatedly exposed himself to enemy fire while tending to wounded Marines saving many lives. Even after being wounded himself, Jack Williams continued help the injured at the costs of his own life. It is this selfless service to others that Camp Jack hopes to emulate.
The founders and board members of this new non-profit are DAV Commander Matt Russell, president; VFW Commander Michael Alsobrook, vice president; American Legion Commander Lonnie Anderson, treasurer; VFW Quartermaster Callie Mondy, secretary; and James Mondy, chairman of the Veteran Assistance Committee.
“This has been a dream of ours for a long time,” stated Lonnie Anderson. “A couple years ago local military service organizations formed a coalition working towards this goal. We saw the numerous problems our local veterans were having getting assistance. After looking at all the options, it was clear that Camp Jack is the best solution. We still need to find a home for our center and are looking at several options, but this is a critical step in the process and I couldn’t be more thrilled to be part of this very worthy project.”
“Our mission is to help improve the quality of life for our local veterans and their families,” added Michael Alsobrook. “It will have a welcoming, friendly atmosphere and as it will be designed and managed by veterans, other veterans will be among others who understand their challenges and issues. I believe Camp Jack has the potential to not only improve veteran’s lives, but actually save some.”
Camp Jack is designed to provide a wide variety of services to the roughly 10,000 veterans and their families living in Boone and surrounding counties. These services will include quick and easy access to knowledgeable people such as trained Veteran Service Officers who can help expedite VA claims and Patient Advocates who will assist veterans in receiving proper medical care. The center will also provide short-term financial assistance as well as helping build handicap ramps and making other safety improvements to veterans homes. There will be a medical equipment department where wheelchairs and other essential medical equipment will be repaired and given free to veterans. There will also be a clothing and food bank as well as job assistance.
Callie Mondy stated, “Everyone I have talked to is very excited about Camp Jack. We have great local charities that will be involved and many people from all walks of life are volunteering their time. We are also looking at providing educational classes and health and nutritional support. This will be community effort we can all be proud of.”
“Working with veterans of all generations is one of the most rewarding things I have ever done,” James Mondy said. “I was shocked to find so many veterans and their families suffering needlessly. Camp Jack will let them know they’re not forgotten and we got their backs.”
I, too, am proud to be part of this exciting undertaking. Our one and only mission is to serve those who proudly served our nation as members of the United States Armed Forces. Booze or drugs will not be allowed at the center, but every person who walks through our doors will be offered a fresh cup of coffee or tea and be treated with the honor, compassion and respect they have earned.
However, the Jack Williams Veteran Resource Center will not happen without you. It will take the support and efforts of the community and our city and business leaders. I believe that Camp Jack will provide a proud legacy for our community by helping both current and future generations of our warriors and their families.
PS – Just got word that a local Army Iraq veteran’s house burnt to the ground a couple days ago. He and his three children lost everything. If Camp Jack were operational, we could immediately provide them food, clothes, shelter and other assistance. It isn’t and we can’t. If you would like to donate to help them out, please send a check payable to DAV to P.O. Box 632, Harrison, AR 72602. One hundred percent of all donations will go directly to them.
Matt Russell is a USMC Vietnam combat veteran and Commander of the Boone County DAV. The opinions expressed in this column are his alone and do not represent the position of this newspaper, the Disabled American Veterans or any other organization.
Matt can be reached at boonecountydav@gmail.com or at P.O. Box 632, Harrison, AR. 72602.
