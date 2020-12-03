The value of in-person education for students is much in the news these days, although some people don’t want to send their children to school for fear of the novel coronavirus.
Students in most districts have the option of learning virtually. But what happens when students opt for the virtual plan and don’t keep up with their work?
Dr. Ivy Pfeffer, Arkansas Department of Education deputy commissioner, addressed that in a Tuesday press conference by giving an update on the Engage Arkansas campaign.
Pfeffer said the goal of the campaign is to:
• Find students who didn’t return to school this fall.
• Identify and connect with students who are learning remotely this year, but aren’t as involved with teachers as they should be.
She said 110 school districts have opted into the campaign and student outreach is underway with some 5,000 students being contacted to get them back on the right track.
Debbie Wilson, director of curriculum, instruction and assessment in Harrison, told the Board of Education in November the district submitted about 70 names of students who are disengaged to the Engage Arkansas program.
“Hopefully that will bring even some more back,” Wilson said.
Pfeffer said 74% of students have agreed to academic coaching.
“Early data is showing that families really do have a willingness to partner to take advantage of any opportunity to get their students some extra support,” Pfeffer said.
She said most parents agree their students are struggling, especially in reading and math. So, the ADE is working with the Graduation Alliance “to unpack all the details around that” and supply the information back to individual school districts. That will help those districts understand more about what remote-learning students are doing.
“All of these things work together in support of students, trying to keep everyone at school the maximum amount of time as safe as possible,” Pfeffer said.
Still, she said, older students can in some cases manage a virtual learning schedule than younger ones. But all students who have been learning remotely for a long period of time face some great challenges.
Pfeffer stressed that data is showing that 12th grade students are the most at risk of dropping out.
“That’s concerning to all of us,” she said. “These students have obligations outside of high school. They also are taking care of their siblings and younger children in the household often times. So, when we close off the option for them to be in-person learning, we are putting them at greater risk.”
Some districts still don’t have sufficient technology for students to attend remotely. She explained that she heard from the superintendent of a small district with about 500 students that the district is still waiting for 280 Chromebooks to be delivered.
At the November board meeting in Harrison, board president Mitch Magness said he got a call from a teacher who said one virtual learning high school student waited until the eighth week to begin the semester.
“The teacher was crying because she said, ‘No, matter how much I spend time, I can’t save this student now,’” Magness said.
