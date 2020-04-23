EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the fifth in a series of articles honoring area valedictorians and salutatorians.
Julia Campbell is the Valedictorian for St. Joe High School and Jordan Cross is the Salutatorian.
Julia is the daughter of Michelle and T.J. Campbell. Jordan is the daughter of Jason and Christina Cross.
• What event, or who encouraged you to reach for this goal of honor graduate?
Julia: Nobody really encouraged me to reach for the goal of Valedictorian. I didn’t even know I was able to get it because I am graduating a year early. The most influential personal that has helped me keep the Valedictorian honor, however, is my math teacher, Brittany Mize.
Jordan: It has always been encouraged by family members to be at the top of my class. I’ve had this goal in mind for as long as I can remember. Though, I really give credit to my parents and teachers because they have supported me throughout the years to achieve my goal.
• What was your favorite extracurricular activity in elementary school?
Julia: I enjoyed most of the activities, without having a favorite. I was involved in G.T. and I played Peewee Basketball. Reading was the most enjoyable activity.
Jordan: I loved taking part in Peewee basketball with my younger sister. I enjoyed spending time with her and traveling to different schools. Though I never got to play much, I was very glad when I did get an opportunity to work as a team with my peers.
• How has technology benefited your education?
Julia: I have been able to take so many classes online in order for me to graduate early. It has allowed better learning experiences and easier access to everything that is needed to learn the subject at hand.
Jordan: I am able to take classes that would not be supported on campus otherwise. Also, teachers are able to move assignments online and I can finish up homework from my personal computer or my phone and it allows students to work from home during times of quarantine.
• What would you say to someone just beginning their high school career?
Julia: I would tell them to not slack off and keep up with their work. Try their hardest on all the assignments and give it their all. I would also tell them to take as many classes as they can that will benefit their future and get into a good college and career they want. I would also say study for the ACT early. The earlier you start studying and the more practice they get, the better off they will be in getting the desired score they wish to accomplish.
Jordan: It’s going to be pretty intimidating. There are all these people you don’t know yet with inside jokes and friends and you're the freshman. It will get better. Just focus on your grades, but don’t sacrifice your mental health. Keep an eye out for good friends and you’ll have someone there for you when you need them.
• What are your future plans?
Julia: I plan to become a labor and delivery nurse.
Jordan: I plan to go to Northark for the first few years of college and then transfer to University of Arkansas. There I will double major in accounting and creative writing. I plan to become a successful writer or novelist a few years out of college. The accounting major covers me in case things don’t work out and I need another form of income. I have had family members attend U of A for accounting, so it’s almost like following an unspoken family tradition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.