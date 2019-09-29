The Harrison Public Schools Foundation hosted the Distinguished Goblin Award Banquet and honored the John O. and Elizabeth Campbell family last Tuesday.
David Roth, a 1976 Harrison graduate, returned to Harrison to introduce the Campbell family.
“Tonight, we have the opportunity to celebrate one of the most influential families of the last 50 years of Harrison. We celebrate the life of John O. and Libby Campbell and their four children, Melissa, Kevin, Craig and Kirk. I had the privilege of practically growing up in their home. The back door was always unlocked and I’d fly into the kitchen unannounced. Libby would be standing there with her arms wide open making me feel welcome.”
“They have been incredible anchors and cornerstones for this community. The foundation could not have picked a more worthy family to honor,” he said.
Roth proceeded to say a few words about each one, and shared some little-known facts — including the free throw ability of John O. He led the Southwest Conference in free throw percentages. “He shot them granny style — underhanded.”
Libby taught school when they lived in Houston, Texas. When she was approved to drive a school bus, the principal told her she was the first female in Houston to drive a bus — and possibly the state of Texas.
Roth said, “John O. says his greatest achievement is raising four college graduates who are very successful adults.”
Then Roth reminded the crowd of some details about each adult Campbell who were also being honored.
“I remember the guys fighting over Melissa. She has helped her husband, Brad Beard, start and build a very successful John Deer dealership in 13 cities across the Gulf Coast.
“After Kevin graduated from college, he started the third generation of Campbell men working in the insurance business. Then he moved to Panama City Beach where he built one of the largest and most successful workers compensation insurance agencies in the state of Florida.”
“Craig returned to be the next Campbell to join the insurance company. He has been deeply involved in serving the community through the Chamber, Chamber Foundation, Harrison Public Schools Foundation and the Boone County Economic Development Corporation. Thank you for making this a better place, Craig.”
“And Kirk — the baby. We all know your siblings said you got away with everything. But we appreciate your deep love for this community, coaching little league and being involved. Thank you for your heart and enthusiasm.”
Roth closed by thanking the Foundation for honoring the Campbell family. “Their legacy is amazing and their love for this community runs wide, deep and is multi-generational.”
