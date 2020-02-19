FLIPPIN — Formal murder charges were filed Wednesday against a man accused of killing 40-year-old Kathryn Parker in Flippin on Feb. 11, online court records show.
Richard Hudson Jr., 42, of Flippin was charged Wednesday with capital murder, breaking or entering and four counts of criminal attempt to commit capital murder.
According to an arrested affidavit, Georgia Hudson, Richard’s sister, and Richard went to their father’s apartment in Flippin. A few minutes later, Parker, Richard’s ex-girlfriend, arrived and they all sat in the same room with Georgia playing on her phone, their father watching TV and Parker and Richard talking.
“[Georgia] stated that she wasn’t really paying attention to what they were saying, but that they did not seem to be arguing,” the affidavit said.
The affidavit went on to say:
• A few minutes later, Georgia saw Parker fall to the floor and Richard holding a knife. He told them Parker pulled a knife on him and he knew Georgia and her father were “in on it.”
• Richard then began attacking their father with the knife and the father ran outside, calling 911 at the time, with Richard chasing him.
• Georgia locked the door after they were outside and ran for the back door. Richard jumped through a window and caught her, slicing her neck, arm and two fingers.
• Richard then ran outside and Georgia said she didn’t know what happened, but she heard three gunshots.
• Officers arrived at the scene with one going to the front door and the other to the back. Richard then chased the officer in front toward the second officer while wielding a boxcutter type knife. The second officer shot Richard three times and he was then taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment.
• Parker was found to have an apparent knife wound across her throat and was pronounced dead by the Marion County coroner.
Records show Richard Hudson Jr. was booked into the Marion County Jail on Tuesday afternoon and was still incarcerated Wednesday afternoon in lieu of $1 million bond.
