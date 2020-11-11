BRANSON, Mo. — Sunday, Nov. 8, a Marine veteran and his family thought they were meeting at Cakes & Creams in Branson, Missouri, for an interview. But the Car Santa, Terry Franz, surprised the family with keys to a much needed vehicle. Franz teamed up with Yakov Smirnoff and John and Christi Moore from Cakes & Creams and Kathy Quinn from Fox News to surprise the family.
The Car Santa of Cars 4 Christmas has personally delivered thousands of cars, trucks and vans to needy families across the country for the holidays and thousands of veterans have received keys through Cars 4 Heroes.
Bryan Ferry is a veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom and has been without transportation for months.
Ferry received a 2004 Crown Victoria. The Car Santa receives donated cars and his team does any repairs necessary and then donates them to needy families. He averages donating 20 cars a week.
In 1996 founder Terry Franz and his brother-in-law, Mike Van Noy, owned Car Biz, a used car lot in Kansas City, Missouri. That year, there had been a lot of people who would come in looking to purchase a car to only be turned down by credit companies because they were out of work due to medical emergencies, family issues or other circumstances in life. That year around Christmas time, Terry and Mike gave away six cars to families that in the past had been denied. A few years later, Terry got out of Car Biz and started Cars 4 Christmas full time.
The Car Santa received a heartwarming request from a marine who lives in Springfield, Missouri. He had been without transportation for months. The Car Santa put his elves to work and they found the perfect vehicle for this marine, his wife, two children and his service dog.
The Car Santa enlisted one of his elves, Fox 4 TV reporter Kathy Quinn, to help with the
surprise. The Moore's offered to host the celebration and Yakov Smirnoff accepted the invitation to do the honor of handing over the keys.
Cakes & Creams provided sweet treats after the celebration.
