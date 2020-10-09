Harrison Police Chief Chris Graddy said a 14-year-old good Samaritan at a car wreck scene might have just found an after-school job.
A Harrison Police log shows officers were called to a multiple-vehicle wreck at Central Avenue and Spring Street about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
He said traffic was backed up in the inside lane of Central as is often the case when drivers are waiting to turn south onto Pine Street.
A driver heading east on Central saw a space between driver and turned left onto Spring Street, but hit another vehicle that in turn hit two other vehicles, Graddy said.
That driver, identified as 20-year-old Owen McGeahy, continued northbound on Spring, but an officer transporting a prisoner from an arrest scene on Windsor Drive activated his siren and McGeahy stopped across the street from City Hall.
Graddy said a 14-year-old boy, whose name wasn’t released, had been walking around town looking for a job he might pick up for after school.
The boy approached the driver, who tried to give him what turned out to be a container of marijuana. The boy refused to take it and the driver allegedly threw it in a nearby storm drain.
With officers on scene, the boy said the driver had thrown something into the drain. Officers recovered it and subsequently arrested McGeahy for DWI, careless driving with accident, possession of controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence with bond set at $2,280. He was later released with a court date, the log shows.
A 17-year-old girl, who also was not identified, had been in the vehicle and fled the scene. An officer found her at another location later and cited her for leaving the scene of an accident. She was later released to her mother, the log said.
Graddy said one of the drivers involved in the wreck was Mallory Davis, who, with her husband, Tyler, owns Davis Buick GMC Cadillac.
Mallory said Tyler went to the scene to help her (she wasn’t seriously injured).
While they were talking to Graddy and the 14-year-old boy, Graddy mentioned that the boy had been looking for an after-school job.
Mallory said Tyler confirmed that, then told the boy to go talk to him at the dealership about a potential job.
“We’re looking forward to hearing from him,” Mallory said.
Graddy said he also gave the boy a ride home so he could brag to the boy’s parents about what an upstanding citizen he had been.
“It was a pretty good deed the boy did,” Graddy said.
