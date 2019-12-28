The reality of Carroll County’s exit from the Ozark Mountain Solid Waste District set in on members of board of directors recently and they in turn voted to deny electronic waste recycling grant money to Carroll County.
In January, board member Tim McKinney told the board that Carroll County was in the process of forming its own solid waste district.
McKinney said that with the board being comprised of elected officials, it’s possible for new board members to be in place at least every four years
As those members change — McKinney said he has been on the board since 1991 — the goals for the solid waste district as a whole can change and even conflict between counties.
The Ozark Mountain board at the time didn’t object to Carroll County’s application and it went before the state Pollution and Ecology Commission, or PC&E.
At the most recent Ozark Mountain board meeting, district lawyer John Verkamp told board members that PC&E had approved Carroll County’s application.
With the district under receivership, the receiver filed an action in Pulaski County Circuit Court contesting the PC&E’s decision to allow the Carroll County’s move due to financial aspects. That case is pending and it could be months before it’s resolved. The receiver could file a petition for a stay of PC&E’s decision, Verkamp said, which means Carroll County would remain a part of the district until all is resolved if the court granted the stay. Verkamp said he had talked with the receiver’s office and they were still deliberating that issue.
“So, as of right now, Carroll County is no longer a part of Ozark Mountain Solid Waste District,” he said. “Their membership ended upon the PC&E decision.”
That brought up a matter of procedure. Because Carroll County is no longer a part of the district, no votes from Carroll County members would be counted on matters facing the board.
Verkamp pointed out that the board was just informed that income of $60,000 in tipping fees came from haulers in the district. Carroll County’s portion of that amount was a third of the total and would no longer be coming into the district when Carroll County leaves.
With Carroll County in the district, there were 15 board members and eight had to be present to make a quorum. In some cases, the four members from Carroll County made up half of that quorum.
Another part of the equation was recycling grant funds from the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality. Those funds aren’t earmarked and can be used for other items, which the board has done by using some funds for treating leachate coming from NABORS landfill. Without Carroll County in the district, there would be less grant money.
Verkamp continued by saying the Carroll County move could affect the $18 fee being collected from property and business owners in Carroll County.
The fee is being charged to all business and property owners in the district that included Baxter, Boone, Carroll, Marion, Newton and Searcy counties.
The lawsuits filed in all six counties challenging the fee as unconstitutional allege that the Ozark Mountain district doesn’t provide solid waste services. If Carroll County leaves the district and does provide services to its residents, that could change the flavor of legal action.
Board members present at the most recent meeting were Baxter County Judge Mickey Pendergrass (also chairman), Gassville Mayor Jeff Braim, Mountain Home Mayor Hillrey Adams, Harrison Mayor Jerry Jackson, Marion County Judge John Massey, Searcy County Judge Jim Harness, Marshall Mayor Kevin Elliott, Boone County Justice of the Peace Fred Woehl and Green Forest Mayor Jerry Carlton. Carlton was the only one from Carroll County and wasn’t able to vote in board matters.
Jackson said Verkamp seemed to be giving the board the reasons Carroll County should stay in the Ozark Mountain district.
“It looks like we’re going to lose a lot of revenue by them leaving,” Jackson said.
Verkamp reminded Jackson that there was a long discussion about Carroll County leaving the district and the pros and cons were aired, including the financial aspect.
Phil Jackson, Carroll County Solid Waste Authority director and no relation to Mayor Jackson, addressed the board regarding the PC&E decision.
Director Jackson said Carroll County argued before the PC&E that the $18 fee was being paid not for future services, but for the landfill debacle. As such, Carroll County didn’t plan to be relieved of the $18 fee responsibility.
Solid waste district director Melinda Caldwell told board members they had to decide how to split ADEQ grant money for electronic waste disposal/recycling. She said that money must, by law, be spent only for that purpose.
There were five counties listed in the grant application. It didn’t include Boone County because it contracts with the city of Harrison for e-waste collection through its contract with Orion Waste Solutions.
Caldwell explained that the other five counties had submitted requests for funds to use in their centers. However, the grant of $97,115 wasn’t enough to fund all those requests.
Caldwell suggested that each county be allotted $15,000 with the remainder to stay with the district to pay expenses of packaging and shipping e-waste once collected.
Judge Massey asked if Carroll County was still going to receive part of those funds.
Verkamp said the application was made with Carroll County as part of the district, so it would be up to the board to make that decision.
Mayor Adams suggested that Carroll County’s $15,000 be held until the resolution of the receiver’s petition in case it’s not allowed to leave the district after all.
Judge Massey questioned why the board would give Carroll County money when it’s no longer part of the district. He used the analogy of selling a dog: If you sell it, you no longer have it and would have to buy it back if you want it again.
But, Judge Pendergrass said the district wouldn’t have received the full amount of the grant if Carroll County hadn’t been included in the application process.
On a motion to split grant funds between five counties and hold Carroll County’s portion until July 1 to await outcome of the court case, Jackson, Braim, Adams and Pendergrass voted in favor, while Massey, Woehl, Elliott and Harness voted against it. As such, the motion failed as a tie vote.
Woehl then moved to allot $20,000 each to Baxter, Marion, Newton and Searcy counties and Judge Harness seconded it.
But Mayor Adams questioned why the money would be split evenly when some counties are larger than others with more waste volume.
“Now you know why Carroll County wants out,” Mayor Carlton said. “We’re a third of the revenue and get a sixth of the proceeds of grant money.”
A roll call vote on Woehl’s motion showed only Mayor Jackson vote against it.
