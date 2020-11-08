Arkansas State Police Special Agents are investigating a Carroll County homicide, a press release said.
Anthony DeAlmedia, 42, was shot Friday, Nov. 6, outside a residence located at 840 County Road 533 south of Berryville. He was pronounced dead at the scene, state police say.
Authorities of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department requested the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division to lead the case.
Deputies were sent to the location where the shooting occurred when a woman called the sheriff’s department to report the threat of a disturbance that might occur at the residence Friday afternoon.
When deputies outside the home about 3:40 p.m., they found DeAlmedia’s body and evidence that he had been shot.
A woman who is a suspect in the case was taken from the scene and later released while the investigation continues.
DeAlmedia’s body has been transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory where a manner and cause of death will be determined.
