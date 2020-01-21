The Ozark Mountain Solid Waste District board is set to meet next Tuesday and members will be asked to reconsider a decision to deny electronic waste recycling grant money to Carroll County.
Carroll County Solid Waste Authority director Phil Jackson told the Daily Times he had informed the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality about the matter and wants to address the board about the decision before taking any further action.
In January 2018, board member and Berryville Mayor Tim McKinney told the board that Carroll County was in the process of forming its own solid waste district.
The Arkansas Pollution Control and Ecology Commission, or PC&E, approved Carroll County’s application. With the district under receivership, the receiver filed an action contesting PC&E’s decision.
Tax collectors in all six counties that have comprised the district — Baxter, Boone, Carroll, Marion, Newton and Searcy — are court ordered to collect an $18 fee from all residential and business property owners to repay bondholders for the now-closed NABORS landfill. If Carroll County leaves the district, it still should be held liable for that fee.
Online court records show that suit is still pending before the Arkansas Court of Appeals
In a letter to ADEQ obtained under the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act, Gary Gray, identified as Carroll County Solid Waste District recycling program manager, said that even with Carroll County’s exit from the district, “we still know that our obligation to collect the $18.00 fee has not changed.”
But Carroll County’s independence won’t come without a financial impact on the Ozark Mountain district.
The lion’s share of income for the district comes from fees charged to trash haulers for solid waste generated in the district and taken to a landfill outside the district.
In December, solid waste district attorney John Verkamp pointed out that about a third of $60,000 income from such fees came from Carroll County and that income would no longer be coming into the district when Carroll County leaves.
That came as a surprise to some board members, although they voted in April 2019 not to oppose Carroll County’s application to PC&E.
In December, solid waste district director Melinda Caldwell told the board that the district received $97,115 in an ADEQ grant for electronic waste recycling. She said the total wasn’t enough to meet all requests from individual counties, so she suggested that each county be allotted $15,000 with the remainder to stay with the district to pay expenses of packaging and shipping e-waste once collected.
On a motion to split grant funds between five counties and hold Carroll County’s portion until July 1 to await outcome of the court case, Harrison Mayor Jerry Jackson, Gassville Mayor Jeff Braim, Mountain Home Mayor Hillrey Adams and Baxter County Judge Mickey Pendergrass voted in favor, while Marion County Judge John Massey, Boone County Justice of the Peace Fred Woehl, Marshall Mayor Kevin Elliott and Searcy County Judge Jim Harness voted against it. Green Forest Mayor Jerry Carlton was also present, but wasn’t allowed to vote on the Carroll County matter. As a tie, the motion failed.
Woehl then moved to allot $20,000 each to Baxter, Marion, Newton and Searcy counties and Judge Harness seconded it.
A roll call vote on Woehl’s motion showed only Mayor Jackson, no relation to director Jackson, voted against it.
In his letter to ADEQ, Gray said Carroll County has a successful E-waste program, diverting “a semi load every other month at very least” and wants to continue.
Gray asked ADEQ to consider asking the solid waste board to reconsider its decision or return the money to ADEQ for distribution to Carroll County because it was part of the solid waste district when the grant application was made.
Phil Jackson said he wants to argue Carroll County’s case that it should be included in E-waste grant funding when the board meets next week.
“I just want another chance to explain to the board before I ask ADEQ to do anything,” he told the Daily Times.
