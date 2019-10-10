If you saw black smoke coming from the area of the Fairgrounds in Harrison on Thursday, you’ll want to know it was a training session for arson investigators.
Harrison Fire Chief Marc Lowery said the Arkansas Chapter of the International Association of Arson Investigators, or IAAI, held a meeting in Harrison on Thursday and Friday with the Harrison department as host.
Eric Godwin, president of the Arkansas chapter, said investigators from across the state were in Harrison for the fall conference, one of two held each year.
The conference included training and classroom work as well. There are about 70 members of the Arkansas chapter.
“It’s made up of insurance fire investigators,” Godwin said, “it’s made up of firefighters, independent fire investigators, fire marshals. It’s all over the state.”
The conference gives those investigators a chance to hone their skills and learn what’s required under the National Fire Protection Association. Godwin said the manual from that agency is “the Bible” of the arson investigator world.
Lowery said that as part of the training session, Davey’s Auto Body and Towing donated two cars and two minivans that instructors could torch and let those arson investigators see how different types of fires are affected by different circumstances.
For instance, the defrost vents of one car were stuffed with dryer lint to simulate an electrical fire in the dash. Officials said many ordinary food items — potato chips, corn chips, popcorn — are easily combustible as well due to the high oil content.
A road flare was set to be lit inside another vehicle. That would give investigators a chance to see how much evidence might be left over should they encounter such a fire.
In another vehicle, toilet paper and other burnable contents were set on fire inside, then the doors and windows were closed. That would simulate how much damage would be done before all the oxygen was burned out of the interior of the van.
Combustible liquids were going to be used in the other vehicles to illustrate damage done with accelerants.
Photos were taken inside and outside the vehicles before and after they were burned so they could be used for comparison instruction in the classroom.
Harrison firefighters stood by to put the fires out during the training session.
