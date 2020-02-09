Court Appointed Special Advocates of North Arkansas director Tracie Pape told the board of directors Tuesday that the agency is on track to recruit necessary advocates to maintain current funding.
CASA is a nonprofit organization which provides trained, community volunteers who advocate for abused and neglected children from newborn to age 18. Volunteers give hope, and a voice, to those children who would otherwise stand alone while in the foster care system, a press release said.
In January, Pape told the board that the local CASA needed another three advocates to qualify for state CASA funding, but she had committed to recruiting and training 12 advocates under the guidelines of the federal Victims of Crime Act. That VOCA grant funding is a big source of revenue for the agency.
Pape told the board this week that she has asked advocate supervisors to submit reports she can share with the board regarding projects they’re working on and progress recruiting advocates.
Pape said there are 13 volunteers in Baxter, Marion and Newton counties. There are 30 open cases involving children under the Department of Human Services jurisdiction and advocates are assigned to 12 of those.
In Boone County, there are 32 such cases and advocates are assigned to 12 of them. Two advocates were newly assigned to cases in Boone County and another one in Baxter County during January.
Pape said there are two advocates in training in Baxter and Marion counties and two more in Boone County. One other has already been sworn in and another is set to be sworn in next week.
“So, we are well on our way to meeting our goal of 12 new advocates by the end of the year,” Pape told the board. “We’re pretty excited about that.”
Advocates are also required to take 12 hours of continuing education each year and advocate supervisors are tracking that as well.
Pape told the Daily Times that advocates have also been taking used luggage to the Harrison office. Children inducted into foster care will be issued one of those suitcases for their belongings, as well as bags of toiletries assembled by Girl Scouts. She said children had been given trash bags in the past.
In reviewing financial statements, board chairman Chonda Tapley said the line of credit at Equity Bank is about to be renewed. That money, Tapley said, is being used to pay fees and taxes accrued under the former director who is accused of mismanaging agency funds.
Tapley said she and Pape have made a proposal requesting Equity Bank increase the line of credit given the agency’s financial situation.
“So, hopefully, keep your fingers crossed and we’ll have some good news on that,” Tapley told board members.
