The City Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission voted last week to fund improvements at the Boone County Regional Airport in anticipation of this year’s hot air balloon festival.
The Convention and Visitors Bureau hosted the balloon festival for the first time last fall after the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce got out of festivals. CVB executive director Matt Bell told commissioners it was a success.
“That thing has really taken off,” Bell said. “Everybody’s still on board to do it.”
But there were a few problems with logistics last fall. One was the electrical system being overloaded — Entergy informed him that it wouldn’t replace the electrical source if it burns up because it is antiquated. The other was plumbing because they had to use water hoses and splitters to get enough water to vendors.
A bid for upgrading the electrical system came in at $5,000. For the plumbing system, which includes two frost-free hydrants and three in-ground hydrants, was $9,000. The plumbing bid included boring 100 feet under the ground surface to supply water to both sides of the entrance. As such, the total cost would be $14,000.
Commissioners discussed the project, but Dr. Rodney Arnold asked to make one thing clear.
“We want to spend 14 grand for a commitment to keep the balloon fest out at the airport?” he asked.
“That is essentially the request that, yeah, for years to come,” Bell said.
Commissioner Phillips Wood said he could see the potential for once again hosting an air show at the airport again.
“It’s a great facility and we could utilize it for other things other than the balloon fest,” Wood said. “So, you need to go ahead and have your infrastructure in.” Once installed, the improvements would be ready for any possibility, he said.
When asked about the CVB’s financial situation, Bell said there was a healthy balance in Attraction and Development funds, which is where money would be drawn for the project.
Commissioners voted unanimously to approve money for plumbing and electrical upgrades at the airport.
