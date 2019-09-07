Scenes from Friday’s 24th Annual Hot Air Balloon Championship and Celebration in the Sky event at the Boone County Airport. The late Jim McCammon was honored during the event. He was a Captain with the Harrison Fire Department and a crew member for many years for the “Miss Arkansas”  Hot Air Balloon owned by Mike Mills and the Buffalo Outdoor Center in Ponca. Skydiving and a Balloon Glow was also held. Saturday will have the Kendall Fowler Fly-In event going on, more skydiving, food vendors, CASA kids events, and tethered balloon rides will be held Saturday evening for the public.

I've been on staff here for 47 years (started when I was 10). I've worked in all the departments (darkroom, newsroom, advertising, pressroom, mailroom and delivery). I was born and raised in Harrison and have lived here all my life.

