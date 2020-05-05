If you frequent Maplewood or Rose Hill cemeteries, you will want to know both could be closed in the next few days for another treatment of a fungus that is attacking the trees.
The treatment will control insects that are feasting on the trees and produce the "honeydew" which is causing the unsightly sooty black mold on the trees in both of the cemeteries.
The organic treatment utilizing herbicidal oils and soaps at timed intervals will kill generations of insects before they can viably reproduce. All trees need to be on a treatment program designed to interrupt the life cycles of those insects.
The city’s Perpetual Care Cemetery Committee voted to contract with Jim Creager of 1st Class Lawn Care for the treatment program.
Treatment calls for three applications, approximately three weeks apart.
City officials announced Monday that the cemeteries will be closed for up to eight hours on any given day between May 5 and May 7 for a second spraying of the trees for sooty black mold. Work will be done on the best weather day between these dates.
“We ask for your cooperation if you observe the signs or barriers in place for no admittance into these cemeteries during this timeframe,” a statement said.
