The city of Harrison's Perpetual Care Cemetery Committee met via tele-conference last week and took up the matter of treating trees in Maplewood and Rose Hill cemeteries for sooty black mold.
The committee received a formal quote from Jim Creager of 1st Class Lawn Care. The treatment will control insects that are feasting on the trees and produce the "honeydew" which is causing the unsightly black mold on the trees in both of the cemeteries.
The organic treatment utilizing herbicidal oils and soaps at timed intervals will kill generations of insects before they can viably reproduce. All trees need to be on a treatment program designed to interrupt the life cycles of those insects, Creager noted.
Treatment calls for three applications, approximately three weeks apart.
According to the price quote, the total cost for treatments will be $1,800 per applications, billed when each application is completed for a total of $5,400 this year.
The treatments program must be repeated again next year. Creager noted in the quote that he will secure product for next year's applications this year to control the cost.
This is a two-year agreement.
The mold will be monitored yearly. In 2022 only one application may be needed. "There is not much that can be done to rid the sooty black mold from the trees, but with time the treatment will diminish its appearance," Creager noted.
The cemeteries must be closed while treatments are performed and remain closed for a short time as directed by the products' labels.
The cemeteries' manager Tim Holt and local funeral homes will be contacted to coordinate times when treatments can commence. They most likely will be carried out on weekends during early morning hours.
Creager reported that he secured equipment so applications can be done in a quick and efficient manner to minimize closure time for the facilities.
Committee members agreed that the sections of the cemeteries will be barricaded while treatment is in process.
Creager noted that he is licensed by the Arkansas State Plant Board to perform this type of work.
The mold came to the attention of 20th Century Club and committee member Mary Speice last fall and she asked Creager, son of cemetery committee chair Mary Jean Creager, to assess the situation.
The city subsequently announced that the cemeteries will be closed for up to eight hours on any given day between April 16 and April 19 for treatments. Work will be done on the best weather day between these dates.
“We ask for your cooperation if you observe the signs or barriers in place for no admittance into these cemeteries during this timeframe,” a statement said.
