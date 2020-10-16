Vince Leist, CEO of North Arkansas Regional Medical Center, and Bob Largent, CEO of the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce were invited to report on their organizations' activities as part of Tuesday night’s regular monthly meeting of the Boone County Quorum Court.
JPs wore face masks in the conference room of the Office of Emergency Management Building. Two JPs, Bobby Woods and David Thompson, attended via tele-conferencing from remote locations.
Leist has been vocal in the importance of wearing face masks to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and he made a point of thanking the JPs for wearing theirs at the meeting.
He began his address talking about the status of the coronavirus in Boone County and the state. He said there have been 1,586 deaths attributed to the disease in Arkansas. He said that as the disease continues to spread it is evolving to claim more lives in younger age demographics.
Boone County has had 882 cases. As of Monday, at no point during the pandemic has the number of active cases been greater than they are right now. He also noted statistics in Carroll, Newton, Searcy, Madison and Marion counties. Only Marion County has not recorded a death caused by the disease. NARMC has experienced 19 COVID-19 deaths.
He then reviewed activities at the hospital and a list of the providers the hospital employs.
He also reviewed the hospital expenses. Expenditures are about $93.5 million a year. It costs about $280,000 a day to run the hospital.
The hospital had a significant impact earlier in the year when due to COVID-19 no elective procedures were conducted. COVID-19 testing is required prior to a patient undergoing elective procedures. This continues to be the practice to protect the medical staff and prevent having to suspend activities because the hospital doesn’t have backup personnel to keep them going.
April May and June things were basically shut down, but things have picked up since then, he said showing graphs of hospital activities.
However, people are not going to the emergency room for treatment of common illnesses. They feel the risk of catching COVID-19 is too high, he surmised.
Leist said the hospital has been able to preserve its balance sheet and keep plenty of cash on hand. The hospital has funds for 160 days. “For a small rural hospital that’s pretty good.” The hospital has been able to reduce the gap between reserves and long-term debt.
He also discussed the agreement the hospital has signed with Cox Health allowing the Missouri health care provider to join NARMC at the new clinic site in the former Bear State Bank building on US 65 North in Harrison. They will be bringing in specialists and helping to pay the costs for remodeling the building to meet their needs.
JPs commended Leist for completing the agreement that will help meet the medical needs of Boone County residents.
Leist said that the hospital is an important engine that helps drive Boone County’s economic development.
That set the stage for Largent who was appearing to give a third quarter report on economic development activity in the county. The county appropriated funds to the chamber earlier for economic development.
COVID-19 has impacted business in Boone County, he said. Three prime projects were paused at the end of March. That was a $35 million impact. Since then there has been a strong comeback by businesses operating here far above their expectations.
Prime businesses are those whose products and services are provided mainly outside the county and main street businesses have business and products delivered inside the county, Largent explained. Prime business has $5.8 million invested in Boone County since Jan. 1. Another $2.3 million is forecast from those prime businesses whether that is in investment, new revenue and businesses that are upgrading their equipment.
Main street businesses have generated another $5.48 million in new business over the first nine months and there is the forecast of $38 million in coming months. That involves several new businesses representing investment in new facilities and net employee gains. Recently it was announced that a Dunkin' franchise is locating in the city. There has been movement in occupying the former Flexsteel properties and Walmart is planning on renovating its vision center.
Since January, 55 new jobs have been created with another 159 projected over the reminder of the year. Last January there were conservatively over 1,000 unemployed people in Boone County due to companies closing down due to the COVID-19 . We now have a 125-plus vacancies. The county’s unemployment rate was 5.8% as of the last report released in August.
Largent mentioned the purchase of the former Dogpatch property just across the county line in Newton County by Johnny Morris, the founder of Bass Pro Shops headquartered in Springfield, Missouri.
He said the chamber is in contact with the company on a weekly basis. It is anticipated a management team will be here in the next 45 days to roll out details of the conservation project. Based on the amount of money spent on the company’s Dogwood Canyon project, this facility will be double to triple the size. Morris has the right of first refusal on another 500 acres surrounding the old Dogpatch property. Seven major waterways go through that property, so the focus on efforts will be on water conservation. It’s not known what the potential economic impact will be.
