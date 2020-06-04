LITTLE ROCK — Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the statewide emergency declaration he issued Tuesday due to violent protests may have helped keep violence down Tuesday night.
Protests have been going on around the state since the death of George Floyd in police custody nearly two weeks ago.
The emergency declaration established a unified command for response to protests anywhere in the state. It sets Arkansas State Police as the lead agency and also activates the National Guard as a support force.
Hutchinson said at a press conference Wednesday that nine local, state and federal agencies under the unified command operated with restraint Tuesday night. He said when the curfew arrived at 8 p.m. Tuesday, the protest was still peaceful and authorities let it continue. The group moved toward the Governor’s Mansion and it wasn’t until “certain elements” in the crowd began to destroy property that police moved in.
Hutchinson displayed a photo of a McDonald’s on Broadway with a single large stone missing from a retaining wall. That rock was presumably used to smash a window in the store.
He also displayed a rock that had been used as a weapon against police the previous Saturday. Arkansas State Police Col. Bill Bryant said the rock hit an officer on the head and he picked it up for evidence.
Bryant said Floyd’s death was unacceptable and all professional law enforcement officers feel that way.
He said police understand the people’s right to peacefully protest and were there Tuesday night to protect that right. But after the protestors smashed the window at McDonald’s and were headed to the Pulaski County Courthouse, authorities started making arrests.
Bryant said 79 people were arrested for obstructing governmental operations. He said all were Arkansas residents and two handguns were confiscated from those arrested.
Some people had been caught hiding bricks in grass, apparently staging for the protest. An incendiary device made from a plastic bottle filled with pure alcohol and with a large M-80 type firework attached was found, as well as a garden sprayer filled with grass, Bryant said.
He explained that many people in the crowd were young adults who are sometimes more easily influenced, but there were some out-of-state license plates spotted on vehicles. He said out-of-state organizers tend to not get themselves arrested and leave that for the locals.
Hutchinson said intelligence indicates those influencers are in Arkansas and are helping to coordinate protests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.