“We were very pleased with the reviews we are receiving from the Business Economic Development Leadership Summit,” Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce president/CEO Bob Largent told members of the chamber board Tuesday morning.
Largent was attending the monthly board meeting by telecon while he was at an economic development conference in Indianapolis, Indiana.
“Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin and Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston were very pleased with the efforts the chamber is making toward our goal and focus of economic development,” Largent said. “Our goal was to highlight the value the Chamber brings to the community and we accomplished that.”
Largent also said that Preston feels completely confident about bringing international developers to the area and could possibly take up to six months to get that in the works.
“I want to thank the part the city and college had in the Summitt,” he said. “I also need to update the Economic Development Report for Jan. 1-Oct. 1, 2019. There was an additional $2.5 million that should have been listed. The Baptist Ranch recently added a $1.2 investment and WestRock is adding an additional piece of equipment that will add $1.3 million to their investment this year. When we were at WestRock last week, we saw the $10.5 million the company has invested in the Harrison plant during the last 18 months.”
Chamber chairman Gwen Hoffmann said, “Just to be clear. The chamber is ‘capturing’ what is going on in the community. We are not claiming we’ve done this. These numbers are businesses and people investing in the community.”
“That’s correct, Gwen. We don’t take credit for these numbers. These are prime businesses investing in the community and their companies,” Largent said.
“Hopefully our influence will continue to grow,” Hoffmann said.
Largent also reported that he plans to speak to the Quorum Court on Nov. 5, and City Council on Nov. 12 and will ask for the chamber to be included in the 2020 budget.
“I also want to commend Emily Powers and Harvest Homecoming,” Largent said. “I thought the event was well attended. The Judge and the City cooperated to make it a success. Emily had a great idea for traffic flow and it went really well. Congratulations to all the people who participated.”
Harrison Mayor Jerry Jackson said, “I agree. Emily did a great job and everything worked very well.”
Jackson gave the board an update on the progress of the Community Center. “We are on the homeward stretch of the campaign. Just three more weeks. Let’s work it real hard.”
Jackson told the board he sees the same 10 people who are against it at every event where they share information. “And seven of those 10 live in the county and can’t vote on it. So we have to just wait and see. We need to get people out to vote.”
Boone County Economic Development Corporation president Craig Campbell told the board, “The WIN (Workforce Initiative Network) project is a year old now. I commend the chamber board as you get back to the focus of economic development. This WIN magazine is a project the public can see. We borrowed the idea from Springdale which has been very successful.”
The 40-page, color magazine features 16 local industries who shared their beginning and advanced salary schedules, benefits and information about the company. Interested students can scan a QR code and be directed to a job application form.
He told them this project is the compass of 19 area schools who have 16,000, K-12 students. Out of the 1,200 who graduate about 400 students, or 32% go directly into the workforce. Ten thousand copies are being distributed to area schools.
“They need assistance in a new career after graduation,” Campbell said. “This program will point them to industries who will teach them skills, pay them more than minimum wage and often pay for additional education later if the employee desires.
“Harrison High School has been our pilot school and we are grateful for their help. We are planning a time where we can meet with the parents, students and industry leaders to explain the benefits, internships and career choices available for the students,” Campbell said.
“When we were speaking to the representatives of WestRock and Wabash, I asked them what their number one need was and they both said ‘skilled employees.’ WestRock has held back on installing their new glue machine until they knew they had enough skilled workers to operate it,” Campbell said.
“It’s important that we love on these kids and help them get more than a minimum wage job. I loved the Lt. Governor’s words that we have to change the way society thinks. Not attending college doesn’t mean someone is a failure. College isn’t for everyone and we need to give these kids options for a great career. We are blessed to have so many industries in our community that offer students a great place to work,” Campbell said.
“If we want to lift this community out of poverty, we have to provide more than minimum wage jobs,” Campbell concluded.
Hoffmann reported to the board the favorable comments about the Brand Anthem Video that debuted during Harvest Homecoming. “We had a total of about 50 people who watched it at the Lyric Theater in the three showings we offered.”
The board asked about other places to get the video out and Hoffmann said it will all depend upon funding. Billboards will be going up this month featuring Yassin Mbugi and Ruby Cate Chitsey. “These will be changed every three to six months as funds are available.”
Largent bragged on the sponsorship by Kinetic for the Adult and Youth Leadership programs. “Windstream has really stepped up and provided personalized clothing for them so the group looks uniform. The Adult Leadership group left Tuesday morning, Oct. 15, for two days in Little Rock. Windstream is hosting a reception for them with governmental leaders. We appreciate that very much.”
