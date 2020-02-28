The Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce toured the OUR Educational Cooperative before their February monthly meeting.
Co-op executive director Rick Nance shared some history with the board. “Back in the 80s the students had a contest to decide on our name. Ozarks Unlimited Resources Education Cooperative was the winner, so it quickly became shortened to the OUR Cooperative.
Nance told the chamber board they would be happy to help with recruitment of business and manufacturing jobs. “New companies are always interested in the educational status of the community. What better place to bring someone to show them this is the hub of training for the 16 districts we serve.”
“We’ve been in existence about 35 years,” Nance told the board. “The service center was growing, but there wasn’t money to build or finance. So, some of the service centers got the legislators involved.”
The bill was written to purchase, but there wasn’t funding and the cooperatives couldn’t sell bonds.
“So, we rolled up our sleeves, and I probably asked more of the staff than I should have. We doubled up on jobs and saved money. I presented a plan to the board of directors that we would build a small conference center and then have mobile homes brought in for offices.”
Eventually the cooperative moved out to Bellefonte across from the Boone County Jail and the four phases of the building project were paid for as they went, expanding into a debt free, 26,000 square feet facility. They have approximately 120 employees with 35 staff members housed at the cooperative, the others are spread among the 16 school districts. Some of their funding comes from state and federal grants and from schools who purchase their services. They currently have an $8 million budget.
Dr. Kim Fowler, assistant director, told the chamber directors the staff studies the test scores of their schools. “We are not content with all the scores. We want to see students learning at their maximum level index. We reach out to offer support with five content specialists, three in literature, one in math and one in science. We observe to offer feedback for growth and model affective lessons. We work with all schools, not just the ones struggling. We all want what is best for our students.”
“One of the schools we worked extensively with during the 2018-2019 school year increased their letter grade for the ACT Aspire results by two grades. When asked what they attributed the improvement, one of the factors they cited was the work done in their school building by the literacy, math and science specialists,” Nance said.
Suzzane Grant works with RISE Initiative 2017. “We use the science of reading and best practices so much that everyone around the state has heard what we are doing. We are building a community of readers. It’s our goal to have every person literate, so we continue to train teachers, observe and visit classes.”
Cindy Lambe has worked with more than 800 preschool kids in the Early ABC program since 1991. “We serve 343 classrooms in the district with the AR Better Chance ABC staff. We aid students ages 3-4 with their vocabulary. We have 18 licensed teachers and 44 paraprofessionals. The HIPPY program is a home-based education program where we work with parents.”
They also work with expecting moms and after birth share the typical age to demonstrate how the child is progressing and how to enhance their development. “Talking, singing in a loving tone is so important to an infant,” Lambe said. “Right now we are only working with Boone County moms because of funding. But we hope to see this program expand.”
Nicole Fairchild explained the Arkansas AWARE project, which was prompted after the Sandy Hook School shooting. “Our goal is good, strong, mental health. A dis-regulated adult cannot regulate a child. We want to help teachers. We have a program called Mental Health First Aid which is open to all members of the community. We hope to have another training class in a few months for youth directors, community leaders and family members. There is also a podcast on this topic under Arkansas AWARE,” she said.
Monica Springfield explained the Gifted and Talented Program and novice mentoring program she oversees. “It’s so much fun for the students to meet other gifted students from other schools. We sponsor Quiz Bowls, Chess Tournaments and events where they can compete in academic knowledge. We also have a non-competitive day where we pair them with students from other districts and focus on problem solving skills and collaboration skills.
Harrison School Superintendent Dr. Stewart Pratt, president of the cooperative board, said, “We’ve heard from a tremendous team today that can help us be the best for our community.”
Parents or teachers can contact the Educational Cooperative for more information about the programs offered.
