The Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce board got to hear about what’s going on in the area as recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic is planned.
The majority of board members met through Google Hangouts on Tuesday. Five members were present in the Claridge board room. Guests included Boone County Judge Robert Hathaway, Harrison Mayor Jerry Jackson and Convention and Visitors Bureau director Matt Bell.
Bell said his staff is rotating days and they come in from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. to answer phone calls. “We are mainly getting questions about hiking trails, which aren’t open right now. But we’ve also received requests and mailed out more than 800 motorcycle guides.” Later by text, Bell confirmed, “Yes we sent out 840 guides in one week.”
“We’ve projected a loss of $200,000 to $250,000 in lost tax revenue for the CVB. But we are still planning to host the fireworks display on July 4,” Bell reported.
Bob Largent, chamber president/CEO, asked Bell what percentage of their budget did that loss reflect. Bell answered, “That’s about 40% of our budget. We’ve been advised to use a sliding scale to project revenue for the rest of the year. We can expect zero revenue from hotels and a small amount from restaurants. We are hoping it will get better each month.”
Hathaway reported to the board that it will be another month before the county really knows the damage. “I’ve still got road crews working, but all our buildings are locked up and the staff is only seeing people by appointment.”
Jackson added, “I really think our area is doing really well. But we can’t let up. The Boone County area has only had three active cases and that’s just 1.2% of the state population. If we go by what they projected, we should have had 25 cases. But we know we aren’t out of the woods yet.”
“I’d say the large majority of our citizens are compliant and wearing masks. But we’ve all seen many who aren’t,” Jackson said. “And that is so disrespectful.”
Board member Dr. Randy Esters asked Jackson how many had recovered from the virus in our area. Jackson said as far as he knew from the website that two were recovered.
Chamber board member Bruce Wiley asked the mayor about the recovery process for the area.
“I’m staying out of the discussion for now, until it is crystal clear what the governor is going to do,” Jackson said. Hathaway agreed, “There’s a lot to be done before May 4. We will have to get with the emergency management team and health officials to see what they recommend for our area.”
Largent agreed. “We don’t want to open too soon. There are a lot of unknowns right now.”
“I’m very appreciative of our elected officials paying attention to the governor’s recommendations. He has direct contact with the president on a national level,” board chairman Melissa Collins said.
Collins added, “The chamber has organized an Economic Recovery Task Force that will be made up of 39 members of the community to come up with the best practices and plan for opening the business and industry community again. We will hear more of that later.”
