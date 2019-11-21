“It’s a privilege to buy your lunch today,” Anstaff Bank Harrison market president Scott Miller told the Harrison District Board of Realtors last week.
Miller invited Bob Largent to speak to the Realtors and update them on the economic development of the area.
“Bob Largent and the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce values us as a customer. We appreciate the job they are doing for economic development of our area and glad to provide him as our speaker today. And since we just celebrated Veterans Day, I also want to acknowledge and thank Bob for his service as a veteran,” Miller said.
The chamber has changed their focus from an event organization to economic development activities Largent explained.
Largent said, “We are thrilled to have Wilson Marseilles join the team. He is responsible for all of our investors, more than 400 now. We are pleased to have him return to Harrison. This is a great relief for me. Having Wilson on board to take care of the day-to-day needs of our investors is great.”
Largent showed the “Welcome to Harrison” brand anthem video and invited the Realtors to post the video on their websites.
“We have what most Arkansas communities do not have. We have a plethora of resources from elected leadership to infrastructure, engagement and workforce. You name it, we’ve got it. Is it all perfect? Absolutely not. But we are working to make it better and that’s the key,” Largent said.
“Unemployment is low, which is very bad,” Largent said. “We have 50 plus vacancies I know of. But we are not alone in this issue. Every community in Arkansas is faced with this issue. It’s creating issues for the workforce. As an example, a new company is coming to Conway and there are 1,100 jobs available when they open their doors Dec. 1. Less than 10 of those are coming from the city of Conway. The business is recruiting for the next three years the rest of the employees they need.
“When you hear there are no jobs in Harrison. That is wrong,” Largent said. “The average job is starting at $13.80 with a high school diploma and not one day of training. Most will earn up to $18-$20 an hour plus benefits within a few months. There are jobs in Harrison.”
“Since Jan. 1, 423 new jobs have been created. That’s the only ones we know of,” Largent said. “The chamber has never tracked this information. It’s not net new, because as you know FlexSteel closed on June 22, and 108 employees were laid off. Eighty-two of those employees were offered multiple positions in Harrison and Boone County. Six went back to college at Northark and three accepted out of town positions with other furniture manufacturers.”
“I hear all the time that no one cares about Harrison and understands what’s going on,” Largent said. “But let me share the facts. We’ve had $8.6 million direct investment in existing companies since Jan. 1. We’ve got new prospects that total $37.3 million since Jan. 1.”
“Main Street businesses have also expanded by adding $16.1 million. There are also new prospects who have opened spending 31.3 million.”
“The Chamber hasn’t done a thing to create the $93.3 million of investment made and prospects available, except create an environment where business is appreciated and valued. That’s all we’ve been able to do so far.”
“Turning the Chamber from an events based to economic development is not a quick turn. But we are getting there. Even while we are in the midst of that turn, this is what has happened in 10 months. That is substantial and we should be proud of it.”
“The value impact was discussed at a state chamber meeting last week in Little Rock. They were shocked. Most of the time numbers like this go to larger cities. We are standing tall among the state,” Largent said.
Largent updated the group on the real estate numbers for the year. “We have a total of 398 current residential and/or farm properties with the average list price at $246,956. The total number of sold properties is 673 with the average sale price being $169,955.”
“There are 185 commercial real estate listings and 25 have sold this year at the average price of $315,000,” he said.
“In Boone County there are 1,303 farms which is up 2% since 2012. Ninety-eight percent are family owned and 77% have internet services. Total acreage is 305,922 which is up 19% from 2012. Average acreage is 233 which is up 16% from 2012. Livestock sales were $160.9 million (poultry was $109.9 and cattle was $53.7 million.) Crop sales were $3.1 million.
Largent encouraged the Realtors to ‘tell their story’ and let people know what a great community we live in.
