Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors chairperson Gwen Hoffmann, also assistant vice president of First National Bank of North Arkansas, has announced that the chamber’s annual meeting and awards luncheon will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020.
Presented by Equity Bank, the annual gathering of the Chamber provides a venue for the organization to report the results of the past year’s accomplishments and announce the roadmap for the new year to investor stakeholders and the community at large. The keynote speaker will be announced soon.
In addition to an update on the community-based #believeboonecounty, annual awards for a variety of chamber and community service will also be made during the luncheon. The event will also see the passing of the gavel from Hoffmann to the new board chairperson Melissa Collins, a partner at Weichert-Market Edge Realty.
Chamber president/CEO Bob Largent said, “We thank Equity Bank for presenting this year’s annual keynote event to our team, where we can proudly report all that we’ve done for the community in 2019, and rollout our plans for 2020. In addition to thanking Gwen for her stellar leadership this year and welcoming Melissa to her new role, we also get to recognize those key community leaders that have helped us move forward.”
Dave Morton, Equity Bank CEO, said, “We’re honored to be engaged with the Harrison Regional Chamber and their economic development mission, and are pleased to help present this annual meeting to the membership and community.”
The event will be held at the Durand Center and ticket information will be available by mid-October.
