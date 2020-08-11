The Board of Directors of the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce voted unanimously Friday, Aug. 7, to condemn racism in all forms and the hateful speech heard in a recent viral video filmed in the city.
The board’s action also formally requested the Boone County Quorum Court and Harrison City Council to do the same, as well as support legislation imposing enhanced sentencing for convictions associated with hate crimes. A proposed resolution for each body accompanied the chamber’s letter.
“To do what is right, our city and county must immediately address the legitimate concern of racism in Harrison and Boone County,” said Melissa Collins, principal broker at Weichert, Realtors-Market Edge, and chair of the chamber board. “Simply put, there should be zero tolerance for hate speech in our community. The chamber’s unanimous vote on Friday, coupled with immediate action by the court and council, will be the largest show of community unity in anyone’s memory.”
Harrison School Superintendent Dr. Stewart Pratt, a three-year chamber director, noted that the suggested resolutions reflect the core beliefs of area schools that all students are of equal value.
“I hope the board’s action and suggested resolutions will encourage and assist our governmental entities to reflect the same beliefs about the importance of all persons and denounce the use of ‘hate speech’ and violence based on an individual’s race, sex, or socioeconomic status,” Pratt said in a statement.
Randy Zook, president/CEO of the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce and Associated Industries of Arkansas, said, “Today's extraordinary challenges make it more important than ever that all people have a full and undiluted opportunity to participate in our economy to the fullest extent of their talents and capabilities. There is simply no room in the Arkansas of 2020 for discrimination based on hate and malice."
Echoing Collins’ and Zook’s remarks, chamber president/CEO Bob Largent added, “From the lens of the chamber, discrimination of any kind, especially racial, poses an economic threat to our area, and ultimately, the welfare of our citizens. Opportunities for prosperity should not be dampened or destroyed by those who continue to sow destructive discourse in our community.”
In a letter accompanying the draft county and city resolutions, Collins and the directors also reminded Boone County Judge Robert Hathaway and Harrison Mayor Jerry Jackson of Gov. Hutchinson’s challenge for the community at the Chamber’s Annual Meeting in January, to take the lead in promoting hate crimes legislation, the key component of the proposed resolutions.
