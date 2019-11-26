The Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce has a little more to be thankful for after the Harrison City Council meeting last week.
Chamber president/CEO Bob Largent appeared before council members and they voted to give the chamber a second round of funding for economic development.
Finance Committee chairman Mitch Magness said the council had earlier this year given the chamber $10,000 for economic development and agreed to look at an additional $10,000 if there was money left at the end of the calendar year. He asked Largent to address the request.
First, Largent introduced Wilson Marseilles, the new director of investors and marketing with the chamber. Largent said Marseilles will add to the chamber’s goal of economic development. He then introduced some chamber board members who were present to support the chamber’s funding request and entertained any questions.
Magness said the request was based on money being left over in the 2019 budget and wasn’t related to the 2020 budget.
Alderman Bill Boswell said he would want to see a full accounting of how the city money was spent just as happened with the first $10,000.
Largent said he would be happy to provide that itemized list for the council, which then voted unanimously to approve the request.
Largent went on to point out that each council member had a Workforce Initiative Network, or WIN, catalogue at their places at the table.
WIN began as a program under the Boone County Economic Development Corporation and was turned over to the chamber to manage in July of this year. It’s aimed at high school students, grades 9-12, in the 16 school districts in the OUR Educational Cooperative.
Of those students, it’s estimated that 600 of those graduating next year will not go on to a four-year college. The catalogue contains information on 16 businesses who have joined with the chamber to give graduates an idea of what jobs are available in the Harrison market area.
Largent said there had been a WIN summit that day with 72 school teachers and counselors, along with 20 of their selected students. They all learned about industry in the Harrison and Boone County.
“This is a focus that we have in our chamber, in our community to ensure that students here know there’s life after high school if you don’t go to college,” Largent said.
