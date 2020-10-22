The Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors met Tuesday, Oct. 20 for their monthly board meeting. Some directors came in person to the JPH Center and some attended via Google Hangouts. The chamber has been busy with several economic development projects — some which are not ready for public announcements yet.
Board chairman Melissa Collins reported on the Diversity Inclusion Committee.
“This group is meeting weekly and are very engaged. They are rolling and going with some strategic plans for the community.”
She reminded the board that the city, county and chamber each chose three committee members. Collins asked Mayor Jerry Jackson to add his thoughts.
“I’ve asked some of our local pastors to also work with this committee of nine,” Jackson said. He also reported asking permission from Harrison School Superintendent Dr. Stewart Pratt to meet with a few juniors.
“I was very surprised when he gave me 150 instead of two students in the auditorium,” Jackson said. “They were so professional. That meeting could not have gone better. I thought we’d slowly move into the discussion of racism, but that was not the case. We started out talking about COVID-19 and then they immediately moved the discussion to racism.”
Chamber treasurer Scott Miller gave his report and said, “It’s been a quiet, sleepy month,” and for a financial report, that’s good.
Chamber president/CEO Bob Largent gave his report next. “It’s been far from a quiet, sleepy month for us,” he laughed. “We are ready to present the third quarter economic development report which we think the quorum court and city council members will find very enlightening.”
Largent said they counted up the ribbon cuttings the chamber needed to host, and since the pandemic, 39 had been canceled or postponed. “But that is picking up again, as you’ve noticed from the photos in the newspaper.”
Collins encouraged all the board members to make sure they watch the recording of the Strategic Plan Roll Out presented by Jim Fram. “I found it to be very enlightening and beneficial — especially if we will put the ideas in place and see it through. My takeaway from the meeting was the importance of the city and county government working together for the benefit of the community. I know Mayor Jackson and Judge Hathaway are already working hard to see how it should be funded.”
Collins reported about the good meeting the community had with Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Monday. “The governor’s team reported we had 77 present — which they noted was five more than Jonesboro, where his first stop had been. It speaks well of our community and proud that we had that much support.”
“I thought the statistics {DSI president/CEO] Mike McNutt presented were very interesting. And the facts Ben Milburn presented from Buffalo Outdoor Center, that tourists help us pay this tax, too,” Collins said. “It was a great meeting.”
