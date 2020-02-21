The Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce met at the O.U.R. Educational Service Cooperative for the February monthly board meeting.
Chamber president/CEO Bob Largent and Rick Nance, executive director of the cooperative, had been talking about the partnership between education and economic development. Largent said, “We thought a tour of the facility would benefit our board of directors.”
After a presentation by some cooperative department heads, the chamber board met for its monthly meeting in one of the meeting rooms. Board chairman Melissa Collins thanked Nance for the informative and educational tour his staff provided.
Many of the directors were shocked by all the services provided for area schools and were impressed with the debt-free, 26,000 square-foot facility built in four phases.
Scott Miller, board treasurer, gave the monthly report and said the chamber had been advised by their accountant to open a separate bank account for restricted funds. Boone County gives the chamber $5,000 and the city of Harrison gives $10,000 for economic development. The board agreed that was a good decision.
In Largent’s report to the board, he said, “We have spent the month of February enhancing and growing our relationships with businesses and planning our future.”
Largent said he had met with three prospective businesses who are considering moving to Harrison. “Our presentation was well received and now we play the waiting game. So, keep your fingers crossed. I will tell you the businesses could be anywhere from a multi-billion dollar company to two entrepreneurs from Springfield, Missouri, wanting to expand their business.
“We have our Chamber management system live now. It will be generating membership invoices that will be emailed soon and save us hundreds of dollars in postage. Also, the new website is live,” Largent said.
He also mentioned the BR&E software is working well and he had two interviews recently with Thorpe and Wabash and has scheduled appointments with WestRock, Pippin and NARMC.
“The power of this software is an amazing resource for our community. We can make decisions based on facts,” he said.
Collins gave an update on the WIN (Workforce Initiative Network). “I wanted to make sure you knew Emilee Tucker works here at the educational cooperative and was very instrumental in getting the WIN magazine project off the ground with Craig Campell and Dave Morton. I also wanted you to know that the magazine has added six additional employers to the new addition that will come out for next fall. She wasn’t able to be here today, but I wanted to publicly thank her for her work on this project.”
Board member Bruce Wiley updated the board on the economic development committee’s recent meeting.
“We met with the international economic development council regarding our application for a disaster recovery grant for our area. That grant encompasses a lot of good for our area — not just for disasters. With the help of the staff, we plan to become an accredited economic organization this year. We also discussed a capital campaign for economic development and will have more information on that in the future.”
Michelle Rost reported for the marketing committee. The group met and are beginning to establish guidelines for the marketing the chamber’s logo and the #BelieveBooneCounty video.
Largent told the board they are happy with the new website. “We have the capability to make changes to the site on the fly with the help of Lloyd and Wilson — almost in real time. We used to have to pay for any changes and wait on other people to make them. Now we can do this ourselves, and local businesses will be able to post and manage their own job openings. So, we need each of you directors to spend some time on the site and give us feedback. We still have some work to do, but it’s looking good.”
Robin Reeves updated the board on the ambassadors. “We have 20 ambassadors now, and will be ordering red blazers soon to wear at ribbon cuttings so we will be more noticeable,” Reeves said.
Largent added, “This is a great way for a local business to get your name in front of 100 people a month. Not only will they have a name tag that identifies them as a chamber ambassador, but it will have your business name on there, too. This is a great way to engage with the community.”
