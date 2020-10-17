Gov. Asa Hutchinson has proclaimed Oct. 19 – 23 Chamber of Commerce Week in Arkansas. The Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce began the celebration with a joint proclamation from Harrison Mayor Jerry Jackson and Boone County Judge Robert Hathaway.
“The challenges of COVID-19 have put our leaders and our cities to the test, and our chambers have risen to the challenge,” Hutchinson said. “The test is not over. As we emerge from the pandemic over the next months, the support and encouragement of the chambers have never been more crucial. I proclaim this as Chamber of Commerce Week in Arkansas with gratitude for their leadership and with confidence that the chambers will guide us through this recovery and continue to create jobs and economic growth for all Arkansans.”
“We strongly support Gov. Hutchinson’s proclamation recognizing Chamber of Commerce Week in Arkansas,” said Arkansas State Chamber president and CEO Randy Zook. “We are proud to partner with all the local chambers in the state and fully recognize the value they provide to their respective communities. Local chambers are the lifeblood of their communities – the boots on the ground – that help businesses, nonprofits, banks and industry succeed and thrive. They are vital in helping make Arkansas a better place to live and do business.”
Local investor representatives and officials gathered for the proclamations to bring to light what the chamber does for the community.
Mayor Jerry Jackson said, “The chamber works with businesses, nonprofits, banks, industry and merchants to advance the civic, economic, professional and cultural life of our city.”
Boone County Judge Robert Hathaway said, “This year marks the fifty-second anniversary of the founding of the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce. This organization has contributed to the economic and community prosperity, growth and quality of life of Boone County.”
“The chamber and its investors provide citizens with a strong business environment that increases employment, the retail trade and commerce as well as industrial growth in order to make the city of Harrison a better place to live,” Jackson added.
Chamber president/CEO Bob Largent said, “We couldn’t do what we do for the community without our investors (chamber members) and our sponsors. FedEx Freight is a Pinnacle Partner. The Chairman’s Circle partners are COX Business, First National Bank and Anstaff Bank. The President’s Circle is Sam Alexander Pharmacy, COX Business, Stone Bank, First Community Bank and Coldwell Banker Homestead Realty of Harrison, with Arvest Bank providing technology for the office.”
