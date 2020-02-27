Formal charges have been filed in connection with a barricaded subject at Hampton Inn on Feb. 14 and damages to the motel are estimated at $100,000 or more, online court records show.
Evan Michael Essig, 36, of Bremerton, Washington, was formally charged Tuesday with arson, resisting arrest, first-degree terroristic threatening, first-degree criminal mischief and two counts of second-degree battery regarding the Valentine’s Day event.
According an arrest affidavit in the case shows a 911 dispatcher reported receiving more than one call from a male subject, later identified as Essig, asking to speak to his uncle, his lawyer and the FBI. About the same time, a motel employee also called stating Essig had set off the fire alarm in Room No. 305.
Officers responded and found that the hallway outside the room was flooded when the alarm was activated. They tried to make contact with Essig, but he allegedly told officers he would shoot and kill them if they tried to enter the room, the affidavit said.
Negotiations with Essig failed and officers used a battering ram to attempt entry into the room. When the door was cracked open, Essig allegedly used pepper spray on a Newton County deputy and canine unit. Officers did finally make entry to the room, but Essig continued to resist, the affidavit said. When finally subdued and taken into custody, Essig declined any medical treatment, the affidavit said.
Officers determined Essig had started a fire in a trash can. That activated the sprinkler system, causing damage to three floors of the motel. Management estimated damage to be in excess of $100,000, the affidavit said.
Records show Essig was still being held Wednesday in the Boone County Jail in lieu of $35,000 bond.
