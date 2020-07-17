Online Boone County Circuit Court records show 21-year-old Landon Preston Stidman of Mena was formally charged Wednesday in connection with a one-vehicle wreck that damaged Williams Trailer Sales on Thursday, June 25.
Stidman was charged with fleeing, leaving the scene of an accident with property damages and three counts of second-degree criminal mischief, all felonies, as well as knowingly furnishing alcohol to a minor, reckless driving with accident, DWI No. 2, running a stop sign, speeding and defective equipment, all misdemeanors.
Harrison Police said HPD Patrolman was parked near the intersection of Walnut and Main about 1:30 Thursday morning, June 25, when he saw a white pickup run through the stop sign at Nicholson and Main, then turn south on Main at an elevated speed.
Breger went after the pickup, but it was already topping Harrison Hill when Breger rounded the curve near Minnie Harris Park.
According to an arrest affidavit, Breger was traveling at about 70-80 mph at the top of the hill, but still wasn’t closing in on the suspect vehicle as he slowed at the Union Road intersection. He then accelerated to 100 mph, but was still not gaining on the vehicle.
Breger continued southbound and saw damage to a utility pole beside Highway 65 just north of Williams Trailer Sales. He checked for any lines down and also saw a cloud of dust in the area of the business’ office.
Police Chief Chris Graddy said the pickup left the roadway near the south city limits, hit a mailbox, snapped the utility pole in half, hit two trailers on the lot, ran through the building and hit another pickup parked on the lot.
No one was around the vehicle when Breger arrived on scene, but 20-year-old Hunter Wallace of Harrison was found walking in the area. Police said the vehicle was registered to Wallace, but he said a relative, later identified as Stidman, was actually driving the vehicle.
Wallace was taken into custody at the time and officers later in the day located Stidman at a residence in the Woodland Heights area, arresting him as well.
In a police interview, Wallace said he and Stidman bought alcohol in the Fayetteville area the previous night, an arrest affidavit said. He said he had consumed large amounts of alcohol and let Stidman drive the pickup because he had offered to buy it.
“Hunter stated that when Landon was operating the vehicle he was driving like ‘a bat out of hell,’” the affidavit said.
The affidavit said Wallace’s phone had an app on his cell phone called “Life 360,” which details dates, times, lines of travel and estimated speeds. The app showed a speed of 119 mph between East Nicholson and the crash site that morning.
Wallace told police that he told Stidman to stop, but Stidman instead told Wallace to shut up and punched him in the mouth.
The affidavit said Stidman told police largely the same story in his interview. He said he did recall telling Wallace to shut up, but not punching him in the mouth.
Wallace was later cited for misdemeanor offenses, but Wallace was taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration June 25.
Records show he was still in custody Thursday and he is scheduled to be arraigned in Boone County Circuit Court on June 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.