Boone County Sheriff Mike Moore said Wednesday that prosecutors will be asked to consider possible charges stemming from a shooting at a residence on Loyd Road last Saturday.
Moore said his office was notified Saturday of the incident when Brooklyn Oleary called to report her husband, 26-year-old William Eric Oleary, had been shot and she was taking him to North Arkansas Regional Medical Center for treatment.
The sheriff said witnesses reported that William Eric Oleary became involved in a physical altercation with Austin Stevens in the back yard of the residence. The father of Austin Stevens, identified as 47-year-old Danny Stevens, intervened with the altercation.
Allegations made were that Oleary then attacked Danny Stevens, who has a concealed handgun permit. He reported that during the struggle he lost his weapon.
One of the statements obtained was that during the struggle to secure the firearm, Danny Stevens secured the gun while Oleary continued to assault him when a single shot was fired. Moore said.
Oleary was struck in the lower abdomen and as of Wednesday afternoon he was reported as being in stable condition, Moore said.
The investigation into the matter, consisting of the evidence collected and witness statements, will be submitted to the Prosecuting Attorney for review to determine if the shooting was justified or if criminal charges will be filed.
