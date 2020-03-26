The Boone County Quorum Court met in special session Tuesday and appointed Boone County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Tim Roberson to fulfill Sheriff Mike Moore's term.
Justices of the peace met in executive session for about 10 minutes before returning to open session to unanimously approve the appointment.
The other two candidates were former Boone County coroner and Harrison Police Chief Wayne Cone and Andrew Jones. Cone was present and told JPs they had made the right decision.
JPs also adopted a resolution declaring a vacancy in the office and that it would be filled by Roberson at midnight, April 5. The term ends Dec. 31, 2022. By law, anyone appointed to fulfill such a term is barred from running for the office in the next election.
Moore earlier this month announced his resignation effective April 5 in order to take a position with the state Department of Finance and Administration as the regulatory administrator of the Alcohol Beverage Control Commission, Arkansas Tobacco Control, the Medical Marijuana Commission and the Racing Commission.
Roberson said he started in law enforcement as a dispatcher at the Harrison Police Department in February 1987 (current HPD Chief Chris Graddy started in the same position about two months later).
In August of that year, Roberson graduated from the first-ever HPD reserve class and started as a patrolman in early 1988.
In December 1989, Roberson went to work for the Boone County Sheriff’s Department as a deputy and has been there since that time.
Roberson is a certified law enforcement instructor, has completed the Counterdrug Commanders Course and has attended the FBI National Academy.
(1) comment
So if I'm reading this correctly, he can't run for election when this interim terms ends. I hate that for him!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.