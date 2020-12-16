Although the Jack Williams Veterans Resource Center (Camp Jack) is still months away from opening its doors, it’s already spearheading an effort to bring an early Christmas to local veterans and their families.
As part of the Cares Act, the Boone County DAV has been awarded a $30,000 grant from the Arkansas Department of Human Resources to assist veterans impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. This assistance includes helping with things like rent, utilities, food and personal protection equipment. Operation “Camp Jack Santa” volunteers are overseeing the effort of finding veterans in need and distributing the assistance.
“Camp Jack Santa is a culmination of the hard work of a lot of good people who care about the welfare of our veterans,” stated Matt Russell, president of the Jack Williams Veterans Resource Center. “The people at the Arkansas Department of Human Resources bent over backwards not only helping us get the grant, but ensuring veterans throughout the state received help. When we went to Harps Food Store and explained we wanted to buy food gift certificates for veterans, without us asking they provided $1,500 of additional gift certificates for free. We are lucky to have companies like Harps who appreciate the service of our veterans in our community.”
Russell added that the average assistance will range between $400 to $800 per veteran depending on need and number of dependents, so they hope to help about 50 veterans, not including the “Buddy Check” program headed up by Camp Jack secretary Callie Mondy. She and her husband, James, will be doing home visits dropping off a gift basket full of goodies and patriotic face masks to isolated veterans, visit a while and make sure they are doing ok.
Lonnie Anderson, Camp Jack treasurer, added that these funds are directed towards low-income veterans who have lost their job, can’t find a job or are struggling financially in this COVID-19 driven economy. He added that they can help with a veteran’s rent, mortgage and utilities, including filling propane tanks, but the grant requires the check be written directly to the landlord or utility company.
Camp Jack has a long list of veterans who are struggling, and has already started delivering this assistance. To qualify, a veteran must have a copy of their DD-214 or VA issued, picture ID card and be able to provide a lease, mortgage, utility or propane bill. The Harps food certificates are given out based on the number of dependents. The grant is not enough to help all local veterans in need and will be handed out on a first come basis until the funds run out. If they are not able to help veterans this time, they will take their information and they will be at the top of the list next time. If you are a veteran and would like to apply, call 870-568-5597 no later than noon on Friday, Dec. 18, and leave a message.
Camp Jack vice president Michael Alsobrook concluded, “Operation Camp Jack Santa will not solve all these veterans’ financial issues, but hopefully it will take some of the pressure off. This is just a small example of what we hope Camp Jack will be able to do for local veterans and their families in the years to come. Our mission is to serve them with the respect, honor and compassion they have earned and deserve. They proudly served our nation and community and now it is our turn to serve them.”
