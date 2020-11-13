The Historic Harrison Business Association met by Zoom on Monday to elect officers and discuss future events.
Emily Powers was reelected as president. Eric Stefanski was elected as vice president and Beverly DeWitt secretary. Jean Cochran was elected as treasurer.
Several items on the agenda were tabled until after the Christmas holidays. The main event for the HHBA is the Holiday Open House which goes through Sunday, Nov. 15.
Coinciding with the holidays is the Empower Local Scavenger Hunt to promote shopping locally. The Small Biz Connection, Explore Harrison and Cold Water Marketing are sponsoring the event which begins Nov. 12 and runs through Dec. 13. Shoppers can win door prizes and a grand prize of $1,000 to be spent in local participating stores. More than 50 businesses are participating. For more information, visit the Small Biz Connection on Facebook.
Also discussed was the Entertainment District proposal by Explore Harrison executive director Matt Bell. It was mentioned that the youth group IGNITE is against the idea and would probably be at the City Council committee meeting Thursday when the presentation was scheduled.
The Window Decorating Contest was discussed and currently there are 24 businesses participating. The public is invited to walk or drive around the square and downtown area and vote on their favorite windows. The first-place business will win $100 and a traveling trophy. Second and third place will win a plaque and $50. Votes can be placed by visiting harrisondaily.com and voting or using a paper ballot that will be published in the newspaper. Voting is open until Nov. 22.
The group was reminded by Powers that a December meeting will not be held. So, the next HHBA scheduled meeting will be Jan. 11 at 6 p.m. The HHBA meets the second Monday of each month, except during Christmas.
To become a member or receive the newsletter contact Beverly DeWitt at beverly@selling726.com or calling (870) 688-8481.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.