LITTLE ROCK — Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced on Monday that churches will still be encouraged to follow guidance on worship services, but they can start looking at holding congregational worship services again effective Monday.
Hutchinson said online services are still “strongly encouraged.” Because of the constitutional provision for separation of church and state, only guidance would be issued rather than a state-mandated directive. Those guidelines include:
• Signs posted letting people know they shouldn’t go in the building if they have fever or other symptoms.
• Keep a six-foot distance between congregants except for family groups.
• Face coverings should be worn at all times by anyone over 10 years old, with the exception of worship leaders and performing singers.
• Hand sanitizing stations should be placed at all entrances.
• Meet and greet times should be moved outside if possible with no physical contact between congregants.
• Lines for entry and exit should be monitored for proper distancing.
• Eliminate use of items touched by multiple people, such as collection plates and shared books.
• Refrain from having people come forward for blessing, Holy Communion, etc.
• No classes for youth or childcare.
Hutchinson said faith-based leaders had worked with the task force to design guidelines, so he felt the churches will be eager to abide by guidance issued Monday.
Dr. Nate Smith, Arkansas Department of Health secretary, said that given the disparity between church sizes, some churches may be able to open for congregational services before others.
Large outdoor venues such as arenas, sports venues, race tracks, stadiums, amusement centers and fairgrounds were covered under a directive from the state effective Monday.
The directive sets a 12-foot distance between performers and audience members. There should be no more than 50 performers/players/contestants nor more than 50 audience members. Other social distancing concepts still apply.
A directive for large indoor venues like auditoriums, lecture halls, movie theaters, museums, funeral homes and arenas are covered under a similar directive that will take effect May 18.
Both Hutchinson and Smith stressed that the new guidance and directives will be in place, but the state will closely monitor the number of positive coronavirus cases and hospitalization rates reported over the next two weeks with an eye toward possible re-evaluation.
Hutchinson said Monday there were 27 new cases reported over the previous 24 hours. The number of hospitalized patients dropped from 98 to 91 Monday, but an additional five patients died, bringing the death toll to 81.
He also said the state received more than 1,600 test reports over the previous 24 hours, making Monday’s report the fewest positives for weeks.
In discussing the Arkansas Ready for Business grant program, Hutchinson said the state Legislature agreed to making $55 million available for grants to businesses. Fifteen percent of grant money was set aside for minority- and women-owned businesses, while another 75% is reserved for businesses with 50 or fewer employees.
You can visit www.ArkansasEDC.com/COVID19 to apply for a grant, but anyone who had applied in the past when the website went public prematurely will still be considered.
The website will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, and Wednesday, May 6. It will then be closed to review submissions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.