Harrison Mayor Jerry Jackson said authorities have spoken with organizers of two protests scheduled in Harrison later this week and are prepared to protect their rights to peacefully assemble.
Protests are ongoing nationwide in response to the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota, almost two weeks ago. Some have turned violent and authorities blame outside interests capitalizing on peaceful protestors’ actions.
Jackson said one protest is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday on the square in downtown Harrison. The second will organize at 4 p.m. Friday on the old junior high parking lot. The mayor anticipates that group will want to march to the downtown area.
“We want to let you know that all agencies are aware of the potential protests and are working together to make sure that they are peaceful, and we will not tolerate any non-peaceful or criminal activity,” Jackson said in a statement. “Be assured your Harrison Police Department, Boone County Sheriff and Arkansas State Police are working together to keep order in your community and protect you and your property.
“We believe in, and have no problem with peaceful protests, but we also feel strongly that if any harm comes to any people or property, it will be dealt with in an appropriate manner. Harrison, Arkansas, is a community of people that enjoy small town values. We appreciate your prayers and support,” the mayor said.
