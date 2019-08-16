Prior to the start of Tuesday night's Boone County Quorum Court meeting, JPs were given a presentation on the proposed new Harrison recreation center. Mayor Jerry Jackson and Finance director Luke Feighert made the presentation similar to one presented last month at a public meeting at the Durand Center.
The proposed $39,900,000 project depends on passage of two referendums:
• The question of levying a city-wide 0.25% sales and use tax to pay and secure the repayment of bonds approved by the voters and issued by the city to finance park and recreational facilities and to acquire, construct, improve, expand, equip, furnish, operate and maintain new or existing park and recreation facilities. It would be a permanent tax.
• The question of issuing bonds for the purpose of financing all or a portion of the costs of park and recreational improvements, levying a new 0.75% sales and use tax for the purpose of retiring such bonds. It would expire when the bonds are paid off.
The city’s vision is for a facility that would have something for all ages, Feighert said. Aside from sporting and aquatic facilities, the proposed center could also be available for banquets and concerts or even movies.
Feighert said the city's walking trail would be continued from behind Arvest Bank on North Walnut, north along Dry Jordan Creek, past FedEx Freight and connect with the complex that would be located on Gipson Road. It would also connect with the city's sports complex. This would be the backbone for a more extensive walking trail system to tie in schools and neighborhoods and the remainder of the town.
The plan outlined by the officials includes the purchase of land on Gipson Road.
The current owner of the land that the city has under contract is "The McCormick Trust." The property is 40 acres which will allow for future expansion, if needed. The purchase price, if approved by voters, is $545,000. The architectural and engineering firm is ETC Engineers & Architects of Little Rock.
Answering a question from JP Fred Woehl, the officials explained if voters approve both taxes, the entire project would move forward and the sale of bonds would close in early 2020.
If the 0.75% tax is defeated by voters but the 0.25% tax is approved, the city could use that revenue to maintain and make repairs to existing parks facilities.
If the 0.75% tax is approved but the 0.25% is defeated, the city would have to decide if it wanted to levy the tax and build a facility for which there would be no additional money for maintenance and operations.
They also clarified that the city is not spending any public money in campaigning for or promoting the recreation center. Money for promotional literature has been donated and officials said they are following the state ethics code.
The officials said they are well aware of the argument that county residents will not be able to vote on the referendums, but they would be paying the sales taxes, if they are approved, when they shop inside the city limits.
Feighert said county residents would be equally welcomed at the facility and they would not have to pay any more than city residents to use it.
He added that tourists would be paying about $8 million of the center's costs through their purchases inside the city during their stays.
He also noted concerns that the operation would be in competition with other private fitness centers in the area. Feighert said the center would not be a full-service gym. Jackson said most of the fitness centers in the city support the project.
